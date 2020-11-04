3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Patriots

Sam Darnold vs. Patriots Defense

The last time Jets QB Sam Darnold played against the Patriots was last season on "Monday Night Football" when he threw for 86 yards and 4 interceptions. The Jets expect that Darold will be surrounded by a starting WR threesome of Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims for the first time this season. Perriman (concussion) and Crowder (groin) missed the last two games while Mims has led the team in receiving yards in each of his first two NFL games. The Pats, who rank No. 9 against the pass, could also be without All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) for a second straight game.

"The biggest challenge we're going to have is that we're going to see a ton of man coverage, we'll see a ton of press," Gase said. "We'll see a ton of zero [blitzes]. They don't play with any fear. These guys will come up on the line of scrimmage, challenge our receivers. They're going to load the box up, make us throw it. They're going to make us beat them outside. … We're going to have opportunities. We're going to have man to man, we're going to get press. It's all going to be about whether we win our one-on-one matchups."

Patriots WRs vs. Jets Secondary

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 yards and 5 TD passes against a Jets defense that will now face the NFL's No. 29 passing attack (192.0 yds/g). New England is last in the league with 14 pass plays of 20-plus yards and WR Julian Edelman, who leads New England with 315 yards, could miss Monday's game with a knee injury. Last week, WR Jakobi Meyers, an undrafted free agent in 2019, led the team with 6 catches and 58 yards.