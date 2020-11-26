3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Dolphins

Jets WRs vs. Dolphins CBs

The Jets' wide receivers will face one of the better, if not the best, cornerback duos in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Howard is tied for the NFL lead with 6 interceptions to go along with 32 tackles and 12 pass defenses, and Jones was one of the most coveted free agents this past offseason.

"The one thing about X is that he has what you want in the aspect of when the ball is thrown in his area, he has great hands and really good ball skills," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "You want to make sure you do a good job of staying away from him. You have to take advantage of his leverages. You can't underthrow balls, you can't throw balls behind him. You have to be really careful around him."

Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims continued to stretch the field in Week 11 against the Chargers and have averaged 21 yards per catch over the last two games. Perriman now has 7 catches, 155 yards and 3 TDs in that span, two of which were for more than 45 yards.

"The thing about Perriman that nobody realizes is he's very fast and he gets on you quickly," Gase said. "You don't initially feel it so you think you're in a good position and then all of a sudden he hits another gear and he's going to run right by you."