3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Dolphins

DeVante Parker/Preston Williams vs. Jets CBs

The Dolphins have two big-bodied wide receivers in DeVante Parker (6-3, 211) and Preston Williams (6-5, 218). Parker leads the team in receptions (14) and yards (326) and is tied for the team lead with 2 TDs. Williams is averaging a staggering 19.5 yards per reception and had his best game of the season last week against the 49ers with 4 receptions for 106 yards and 1 TD. Last season Williams had 5 catches for 72 yards and 2 TDs against the Jets in South Florida before he sustained an ACL injury and was placed on IR.

"They do a great job with these vertical routes as far as using their size and speed to their advantage," Jets Head Coach Adam Gase said. "The guys do a good job of tracking the ball. Any time you can get these takeoff routes, these go routes, you get one-on-one matchups and you have these guys that can play above the rim, as a quarterback, you're afraid to throw it up and let them go get it."

Gase added about Williams: "He's a tough cover. He definitely has the size advantage, he has really good ball skills, he has good speed. It makes it a really tough outside combination with these two guys being as big as they are."

Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is coming off his best performance of 2020 as the Dolphins beat the 49ers, 43-17, on the West Coast. He threw for 350 yards and 3 TDs while completing 78.6% of his passes for a 154.5 quarterback rating.