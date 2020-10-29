3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Chiefs

Jets Defense vs. Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's MVP in 2018 and Super Bowl LIV MVP, is a tall task for any defense. He has a 30-8 record in the regular season and has thrown for 11,311 yards, 92 TDs and 19 INTs in his career, with a 109.1 QB rating.

"I'm just speaking from my limited time in the NFL, I've never seen a guy this good at quarterback," Head Coach Adam Gase said. He added: "He has everything you can possibly imagine. He's smart, phenomenal. He's dialed into what they're doing, he knows his players, he's a great leader. Nothing but positives to say about the guy."

In 2020, Mahomes has 1,899 passing yards, 16 TDs and 1 INT while completing 65.7% of his passes, which begs the question, how do you go about slowing him down?

"You want to make sure you double everybody, keep two high safeties and say if you're going to beat us, it's going to be because you run for 300 yards and you hope those running backs get tired as opposed to letting Mahomes kill you with one-play strikes," the Jets' former LB Bart Scott said on The Official Jets Podcast. "You make Clyde Edwards-Helaire make sure he holds on to the ball and when you get there, you get there angry and you make sure you send him a message. You hope during that process, someone jumps offside, somebody has a holding call. You force them to have to block you and hopefully they get behind the sticks. That's when you can get punts.