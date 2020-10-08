3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Cardinals

"What you do is what we used to do with Michael Vick," former Jets LB Bart Scott said on The Official Jets Podcast. "You distort his vision because you know he can't see over the top, so he has to see through lanes. You have the two tackles crossing or you run the [defensive] end up and you bring the outside linebacker underneath into the A-gap, so what he sees is color in every hole. What he would have to do is move so he can see. That slows him down from being able to decipher what the defense is, he can't see the rotation of the safeties."