3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Browns

Jets Defense vs. Nick Chubb, Browns Run Game and Play Action

The Jets will play against the NFL's No. 3 rushing offense Sunday, led by RB Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb ranks fifth in the NFL with 931 rushing yards and leads RBs averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He also has 10 rushing TDs. Hunt has 793 yards on 184 rushes (4.3 avg) and 5 TDs. He's also a threat out of the backfield and has 34 catches, 259 yards and 5 scores.

"The Browns have been able to run against pretty much everybody," Scott said. "Nick Chubb, if he didn't get injured early in the season, probably would have been right up there with Derrick Henry for the rushing title. … [Hunt] may not look like he's the shiftiest or fastest, but he's a guy that just finds a way to get open and is great at catching the football when it's in the air, high pointing it, catching it with his hands and making guys pay."

In addition to two talented backs, much of Cleveland's success on the ground can be attributed to their revamped offensive line with RT Jack Conklin (signed in free agency) and LT Jedrick Wills (No. 10 overall selection in 2020) coached by Bill Callahan. The Browns run a play-action-oriented scheme, which took QB Baker Mayfield some time to get used to according to Cleveland.com beat writer Mary Kay Cabot. Mayfield has been on a tear the last four games. He's completing 70.2% of his passes and has thrown for 1,232 yards, 10 TDs and 1 INT for a QB rating of 117.7. He's also been sacked just three times in that span.