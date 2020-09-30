3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Broncos

Jets Defense vs. Broncos QB Brett Rypien

The Broncos will use their third QB of the season on Thursday night when Brett Rypien makes his first NFL start. Rypien, the nephew of former NFL QB Mark Rypien (1986-2002), takes over an offense that ranks No. 29 (289.3 yds/g) in the NFL and No. 30 in scoring (15 pts/g). He played one series in Denver's Week 3 loss to Tampa Bay, completing 8 of 9 pass attempts for 53 yards and an interception.

"The thing we took out of watching him play in that last ballgame is his understanding of more than just his position and that's what good quarterbacks do," Jets' defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said. "Good quarterbacks understand the scope and sequence of what everybody does. He was able to change protections quite a bit this last game. He only played 15 plays in this last ballgame, but we've also dissected all 91 snaps from last year in the preseason, too."

Rypien will be protected by an offensive line that, according to ESPN, ranks last in the league in both pass and run block win rate at 36% and 63%. The unit has allowed 13 sacks in its last two games and lost starting RT Elijah Wilkinson (leg) to injured reserve earlier this week. The Jets, however, had only 1 QB hit last week and opposing QBs have completed 75.5% of their passes against the Jets' defense.

"When we do blitz, we need to make sure we get there," said LB Avery Williamson, who had 9 tackles against the Colts. "Hit the right gaps, make sure we have good contain and don't give any escape lanes. That's the thing, condensing the pocket. When we blitz, make sure we're doing a good job of condensing the pocket and just try to startle [Rypien] as much as possible."