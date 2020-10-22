3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Bills

Bills WRs vs. Jets Secondary

The early return on the trade for Diggs in the offseason seem to be paying off. He ranks third in the NFL with 555 receiving yards on 42 catches for an average of 13.2 yards per reception, with 3 TDs. Diggs had 8 catches for 86 yards in Week 1 against the Jets.

"I mean, there's a reason why in four of [Buffalo's] wins they had all of those explosive plays and in the two losses they didn't," Gase said about Diggs' impact. "I think it was something where they had 20-plus-yard receptions for receivers. I think it was 19 in the four wins, 1 in the two losses. He's made a huge difference for them. But anytime you get a No. 1 receiver added to the group that he already had, you put him and John Brown on the outside, you've got some real speed."

The Green & White did a good job of containing Dolphins WRs Devante Parker and Preston Williams in Week 6, who combined for 5 catches for 53 yards and 1 TD. If the Jets contain Diggs and Brown, who did not practice Wednesday with a knee injury, that could result in more targets to slot receiver Cole Beasley.

"He has a lot of similar skill sets that [Jamison] Crowder has," Gase said of Beasley. "Initial quickness, ability to run those options routes. He has still enough speed to press vertical, threaten them, hit the brakes. He's a competitor, for sure. … He's a tough cover for these nickels because he does what a lot of the really good slot receivers do. They make a lot of the routes that are different look the same."

Jets WRs vs. Bills Defense

When these teams met in Week 1, the Jets struggled to move the ball through the air and totaled 202 passing yards. Jamison Crowder, who was limited in Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, had 115 yards and a 69-yard touchdown in Week 1, but the rest of the receiving corps was quiet and/or injured. Since then, Breshad Perriman missed three games with a knee injury, Chris Hogan was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 13 and rookie WR Denzel Mims has been activated from IR (hamstring) after missing the first six games of the season, although Gase said the that team is ramping up his workload this week.

The Bills ranked No. 4 against the pass in 2019 (195.2 yds/g) but have been struggling on defense this year. They rank No. 23 overall and No. 24 against the pass, allowing 256.2 yards per game.