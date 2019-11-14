3 Things to Know

Presented by

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets-Redskins

Nov 14, 2019 at 01:00 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

3-matchups-skins-E_SNY_8190

Adrian Peterson/Derrius Guice vs. Jets Rush D
The Jets are coming off their most impressive performance against the run as they held Saquon Barkley to just one yard on 13 carries last Sunday. The Green & White now rank No. 2 against the run (81.9 yds/g) and No. 1 in yards per attempt (3.0).

"It was amazing how they shut down the Giants running attack and they've been doing it all year long," said Redskins HC Bill Callahan, who later added, "I think the big thing that you can see when you look at film of the Jets is the array of coverages that they play, the disguises that they come from, the locations that they're coming out of can be quite confusing. I thought they did a really good job against the Giants last week.

"It's pretty well-documented on film that they'll change up week-to-week, so preparing for not only what you see on film from the past week, but also trying to anticipate what you'll see the following week gives you a full agenda to work on."

The Redskins' backfield features the ageless 34-year-old Adrian Peterson, who leads the Redskins with 491 rushing yards on 115 carries (4.3 avg) and one touchdown. However, second-year back Derrius Guice is eligible to return after hurting his knee in Week 1.

"A lot of the time we go on the tape that we do have and if you don't have tape perhaps you get it from another team or college, but at some point, you have to just line up and play ball," said DL Nathan Shepherd, who registered three tackles for loss and a sack against the Giants. "The fit and the scheme of what we're doing is going to be tailored to the individual player, so we get our scouting reports and things like that. Then you watch film following those keys and that gameplan."

Dwayne Haskins vs. Jets Secondary
Despite the victory Sunday, Daniel Jones threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns against the Jets' banged-up secondary. They'll face another rookie this week in Dwayne Haskins, who was drafted with the No. 15 pick in April. The Ohio State product has completed 61.4% of his passes this season while throwing for 284 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions in three games (1 start).

"The Jets are a very good defense, they're very active," Haskins said. "[Safety Jamal] Adams makes a lot of plays and they do a really good job of disguising coverages, being able to do different things out of different looks and having guys do different responsibilities. There's a lot of different things as far as getting to different coverages, but it's just Cover 2, Cover 3, Cover 1 at the end of the day and it's just how you get to it and that'll come with repetition throughout the week."

Jets OL vs. Redskins DL
The Jets offensive line, now without RG Brian Winters, will play against a stout Redskins front whose 21 sacks are tied for 21st in the NFL with the Buccaneers and Texans. Their pass rush features four former first-round picks — Ryan Kerrigan (2011, No. 16), Jonathan Allen (2017, No. 17), Daron Payne (2018, No. 13) and Montez Sweat (2019, No. 26) — whose average height and weight is 6'4", 287 pounds.

"Their D-line is definitely part of the core of their defense," Jonotthan Harrison said. "They rely heavily on their front. They have a lot of strong guys up there. Offensive line-wise, we have to be prepared to battle and wrestle around these bears. They definitely have some great players up front, but our mentality is that we don't want to approach that with focusing on one player individually. Everyone has to do their job every single play and that's the only way we can have success on offense."

Related Content

news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Bills

Green & White Rank No. 2 in Rushing Yards Over Last Two Weeks; Sheldon Rankins Says Team Has 'Redemption in Our Hearts'

news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Buccaneers

Tom Brady, Zach Wilson Set to Square Off; Todd Bowles, Rob Gronkowski Return to MetLife Stadium

news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Jaguars

Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence Set to Face Off; Green & White Rush D Looking to Rebound

news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Dolphins

AFC East Opponents Met in Week 11; Both Teams Dealing With Potential Lineup Changes

news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Saints

New Orleans Is Dealing With Injuries; Green & White Could Be Down 2 Wide Receivers on Sunday

news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Eagles

Philadelphia Has NFL's No. 1 Rushing Offense; Elijah Moore Is Playing at a High Speed

news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Texans

Zach Wilson Back Under Center; C.J. Mosley Sees Improvement in Defense

news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Dolphins

Joe Flacco to Start Against Miami; Tua Tagovailoa Will Start His First Game vs. Green & White

news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Bills

Buffalo Has NFL's No. 1 Defense; Green & White DL Looking to Rebound vs. Shuffled O-Line

news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Colts

Carson Wentz New QB Under Center for Indy; Chuma Edoga May Replace an Injured George Fant at LT

news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Bengals

Mike White Will Start His NFL First Game; Green & White Preparing for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase

news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Patriots

Round 2 of Zach Wilson-Mac Jones; S Marcus Maye and LB Jarrad Davis Could Return

Advertising