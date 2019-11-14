3 Matchups to Watch: Jets-Redskins

Adrian Peterson/Derrius Guice vs. Jets Rush D

The Jets are coming off their most impressive performance against the run as they held Saquon Barkley to just one yard on 13 carries last Sunday. The Green & White now rank No. 2 against the run (81.9 yds/g) and No. 1 in yards per attempt (3.0).

"It was amazing how they shut down the Giants running attack and they've been doing it all year long," said Redskins HC Bill Callahan, who later added, "I think the big thing that you can see when you look at film of the Jets is the array of coverages that they play, the disguises that they come from, the locations that they're coming out of can be quite confusing. I thought they did a really good job against the Giants last week.

"It's pretty well-documented on film that they'll change up week-to-week, so preparing for not only what you see on film from the past week, but also trying to anticipate what you'll see the following week gives you a full agenda to work on."

The Redskins' backfield features the ageless 34-year-old Adrian Peterson, who leads the Redskins with 491 rushing yards on 115 carries (4.3 avg) and one touchdown. However, second-year back Derrius Guice is eligible to return after hurting his knee in Week 1.