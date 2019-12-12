3 Matchups to Watch: Jets-Ravens

Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram vs. Jets Run Defense

The Ravens' offense runs through the NFL's best rushing attack. Baltimore averages 200.9 yards per game, 51 yards a game more than the 49ers' No. 2 ground game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is ninth in the NFL with 1,017 rushing yards and his 6.74 yards per carry paces the NFL. Three spots behind at No. 12 is Mark Ingram, who's rushed for 887 yards and 9 touchdowns this season on 181 carries (4.9 average). Gus Edwards, the Ravens' third-string running back, has 95 carries for 480 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and 2 TDs.

"We can be schematically very sound, but athletically, can you match up in the space with Lamar?" defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said. "And you see him cause people to miss so many times when they've got hat for hat, they've got person for person — sometimes two people out there. And he still can make you miss. We've got to do a good job with our swarm, we've got to do a good job with how we schematically handle things."

The Jets rush defense is No. 2 in NFL, allowing 78.8 yards per game, and No. 1 in the league allowing 3.0 yards per carry. The Dolphins ran for 112 yards last Sunday, which is the most the Jets have surrendered since Week 6 (129 vs. Cowboys)