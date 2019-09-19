3 Matchups to Watch: Jets-Patriots

Luke Falk vs. NFL's No. 1 Defense

You could compare QB Luke Falk's NFL debut to learning how to swim by being thrown in the deep end of a pool. Falk was promoted off the Green & White's practice squad hours before taking on the Browns and was named the team's starter, until Sam Darnold returns from mono, the following day. And in his first professional start, the second-year signal-caller will now go toe-to-toe with arguably the game's best quarterback ever and the NFL's top defense.

Despite the odds stacked against the Green & White, Gase has full confidence in the Washington State product, who completed 20 of his 25 passes for 198 yards last week.

"If you're around him, it's not hard because he's confident in himself," Gase said. "He knows the offense, he trusts the guys around him. He just works to do his job, he tries to do a good job of communicating everything. He's very quick on his feet, very smart. He got us into some checks last game where I don't know if any of us expected that to happen and him to be that aggressive when he got in the game."

Jets DL vs. Pats OL

The key to dismantling New England's offense is to make QB Tom Brady uncomfortable in the pocket. Through two games, the Patriots have yielded three sacks, but lost starting LT Isaiah Wynn to injured reserve with a foot injury earlier this week while the Jets have four sacks and 16 QB pressures in the season's first two weeks.