3 Things to Know

Presented by

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets-Patriots

Sep 19, 2019 at 02:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

3-matchups-pats-E_SZ5_1979

Tom Brady/WRs vs. Secondary
The Jets defensive backs will face off with a stout receiving corps that includes Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon in Week 3.

"You have to be on your A-game," said cornerback Darryl Roberts, who registered his first interception of the season against the Browns Monday night. "You just have to know your matchups. If you're on Edelman in the slot, you're probably going to get a bunch of option routes, quick throws. If you're outside with a bigger receiver like Gordon, you have to play bigger, more physical."

The Jets secondary had a challenging matchup against the Browns with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, but Sunday will be a true litmus test for the group against the Brady bunch.

"This is a good challenge here," head coach Adam Gase said. "I think this is the kind of matchup, if you're a defensive player, you want this matchup. You know where you're at after this one. You know what we need to fix, how much better we need to get, where are our weak spots. They're going to attack those types of things and we have to do a good job of playing good team defense, complementary football in all three phases. We're going to know where we're at after this one."

Luke Falk vs. NFL's No. 1 Defense
You could compare QB Luke Falk's NFL debut to learning how to swim by being thrown in the deep end of a pool. Falk was promoted off the Green & White's practice squad hours before taking on the Browns and was named the team's starter, until Sam Darnold returns from mono, the following day. And in his first professional start, the second-year signal-caller will now go toe-to-toe with arguably the game's best quarterback ever and the NFL's top defense.

Despite the odds stacked against the Green & White, Gase has full confidence in the Washington State product, who completed 20 of his 25 passes for 198 yards last week.

"If you're around him, it's not hard because he's confident in himself," Gase said. "He knows the offense, he trusts the guys around him. He just works to do his job, he tries to do a good job of communicating everything. He's very quick on his feet, very smart. He got us into some checks last game where I don't know if any of us expected that to happen and him to be that aggressive when he got in the game."

Jets DL vs. Pats OL
The key to dismantling New England's offense is to make QB Tom Brady uncomfortable in the pocket. Through two games, the Patriots have yielded three sacks, but lost starting LT Isaiah Wynn to injured reserve with a foot injury earlier this week while the Jets have four sacks and 16 QB pressures in the season's first two weeks.

"They run a pretty good amount of blitz-man and they add in quickly," Patriots HC Bill Bellichick said of the Jets. "Four or five can become six and six can become seven in a hurry. They also have an overload blitz package, which complements their single blitzers, but the single blitzers often are more than one blitzer."

Related Content

news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Bills

Green & White Rank No. 2 in Rushing Yards Over Last Two Weeks; Sheldon Rankins Says Team Has 'Redemption in Our Hearts'
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Buccaneers

Tom Brady, Zach Wilson Set to Square Off; Todd Bowles, Rob Gronkowski Return to MetLife Stadium
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Jaguars

Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence Set to Face Off; Green & White Rush D Looking to Rebound 
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Dolphins

AFC East Opponents Met in Week 11; Both Teams Dealing With Potential Lineup Changes
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Saints

New Orleans Is Dealing With Injuries; Green & White Could Be Down 2 Wide Receivers on Sunday  
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Eagles

Philadelphia Has NFL's No. 1 Rushing Offense; Elijah Moore Is Playing at a High Speed
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Texans

Zach Wilson Back Under Center; C.J. Mosley Sees Improvement in Defense
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Dolphins

Joe Flacco to Start Against Miami; Tua Tagovailoa Will Start His First Game vs. Green & White
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Bills

Buffalo Has NFL's No. 1 Defense; Green & White DL Looking to Rebound vs. Shuffled O-Line
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Colts

Carson Wentz New QB Under Center for Indy; Chuma Edoga May Replace an Injured George Fant at LT
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Bengals

Mike White Will Start His NFL First Game; Green & White Preparing for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Patriots

Round 2 of Zach Wilson-Mac Jones; S Marcus Maye and LB Jarrad Davis Could Return 
Advertising