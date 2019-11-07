3 Matchups to Watch: Jets-Giants

Giants WRs/TEs vs. Jets Secondary

The Giants are banged up at wide receiver and tight end just as the Jets are banged up in the secondary. It seems like Giants TE Evan Engram (foot) won't play along with WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) and the Jets lost CB Trumaine Johnson (ankle) and S Rontez Miles (hip/neck) to injured reserve. Darryl Roberts, who's started all eight games for the Green & White, hurt his calf in Wednesday's practice.

"They're going to try to attack us with quick throws. We have a gameplan for them, so we'll be good," cornerback Arthur Maulet said. "[Golden Tate] is a great slot guy, one of the best yards-after-the-catch guys in the league and we have to bottle him up, so that's going to be a big test for us."

Jets Run Game vs. Giants Run D

The Jets hope to get their running game on track against the Giants' No. 25 rush defense that's allowing 127.9 yards per game. But even though the matchup comes off as favorable for the Green & White, at least statistically, Big Blue has some young, big bodies up front in 6'3", 342-pound rookie Dexter Lawrence and 6'3", 318-pound Dalvin Tomlinson.

"Those two big guys in the middle, they're trying to build it from the inside out," NFL Network analyst Bian Baldinger said. "They're strong up the middle as Ezekiel Elliott found out. Off the edge, they're trying to get some young pass rushers like Oshane Ximines, a good pass rusher out of Old Dominion. He showed some signs [against the Cowboys]. On the other side is Lorenzo Carter, No. 59. He's got speed, some range, he has a little bit of ability to get to the quarterback.

"Those young guys are the foundation right now of a young Giants defense that's struggling, but to me, they play hard and they're trying to get better."

Sunday, the Jets will also line up against former teammate Leonard Williams, who was traded to the crosstown team last week. As a result, Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said the offense will have to change up some of their calls at the line of scrimmage.