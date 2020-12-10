3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Seahawks

Jets Defense vs. Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf

The Jets defense will have its hands full with MVP candidate Russell Wilson, who ranks top-5 in the NFL in most QB categories. He's No. 3 in the NFL with 3,479 passing yards and No. 2 with 32 TDs. Perhaps Wilson's greatest strength is his accuracy -- he's completing 70% of his passes, which is No. 3 in the NFL.

"It's been insane since he's got in the league," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "His deep balls especially, he puts the ball where he wants to put it. He's a hard guy to disrupt, he's a hard guy to rattle. You have to try and keep him in the pocket as much as possible if you can. Even then it sometimes doesn't matter because he'll push the ball down the field."

One of Wilson's favorite targets is second-year wideout DK Metcalf, who leads the NFL with 1,119 yards to go along with his 9 TDs. Metcalf (6-4, 235) has a rare blend of size and speed -- he ran 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine.

"When the Jets get ready to play Seattle this week, just know that DK Metcalf can run by any corner in the league," NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger said. "He can hit a home run from anywhere on the field. He can dominate a game from any time during any time of any game. He has that type of ability."