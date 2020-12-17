3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Rams

Jets OL vs. Aaron Donald, Rams Defense

Jets Head Coach Adam Gase said that the Rams defense, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL, will probably be the toughest defense they'll face this season. That group is led by two-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro DL Aaron Donald, and perhaps the best cornerback in the NFL in Jalen Ramsey.

"Tough team to run the ball against, tougher team to throw it against," Gase said. "You have to do a great job, especially with ball security. These guys see fewer plays than anybody in the NFL, so you have to find ways to get first downs. You want to stay out of third-and-long because these guys teeing off and rushing the passer is not a good formula to try and beat them."

On Donald, who leads the NFL with 12.5 sacks, Gase said: "It doesn't matter if it's a guard, a tackle, center, this guy has dominated mostly everybody he's ever gone up against. He plays with an outstanding energy level. He's unconventional in the sense of you won't see perfect technique all the time, but he finds a way to win. He's quick, he's powerful."

The Rams rank No. 3 in the NFL with 42 sacks. Other than Donald, Leonard Floyd, who signed with the Rams in the offseason, has 7.5 sacks and Michael Brockers has 5.