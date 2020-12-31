3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Patriots

Sam Darnold vs. Patriots Defense

Jets QB Sam Darnold has played his best football this season in the last two weeks. He has a 93.5 QB rating in the team's back-to-back wins and has thrown for 382 yards and 3 TDs while completing 60.3% of his passes (38 of 63). Most importantly, he hasn't committed a turnover.

"He's played good football," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "He had that one mistake against Seattle when he hit Jamal [Adams] right in the chest and he ended up dropping it, but for the most part, his decision-making his been really good. He's done a good job of making sure we possess the ball at the end of the drive and we're either ending with an extra point, field goal or a punt."

Gase said of Darnold's improved play: "I think it's just being able to play with the receivers more consistently. We've had this line kind of rolling together the last few games. … I feel like he's playing loose and he has a good plan going into the game and he's executing it well."

Darnold, however, does not have a good track record against the Patriots -- he's thrown for 253 yards, 0 TDs and 4 interceptions in two games (both losses). He missed the first meeting between these teams in Week 9 because of a shoulder injury.