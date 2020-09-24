3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Colts 

Jets Secondary vs. Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers is the Colts new quarterback after spending the first 16 years of his NFL career with the Chargers. Rivers signed with Indianapolis in March, and has completed 77.5% of his passes and thrown for 577 yards, 2 TD and 3 INT.

"I've had my fair share of watching Philip Rivers in his prime," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "Now seeing him in his older years play, his mind is still as good as it's ever been. He still can make all the throws necessary to create explosive plays and he's not afraid to jam it in there when he feels like he can in some of those tight windows."

Rivers' confidence in his arm is a double-edged sword and his 20 interceptions last season was third most in the NFL behind Baker Mayfield (21) and Jameis Winston (30). Rivers might be turnover prone, but if he'll carve up a defense if given proper protection.