3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Chargers

The Three Dudes vs. Chargers Secondary

Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder did not disappoint in their first game together, combining for 11 catches, 189 yards and 3 TDs against New England. Perriman, who averaged 20.2 yards per catch against the Patriots, was limited in Wednesday's practice because of a shoulder injury. QB Joe Flacco, who will make his fourth start for the injured Sam Darnold (shoulder), thinks defenses will change their approach after the offense stretched the field in its last game.

"Teams have been able to kind of come up and press us," he said on The Official Jets Podcast. "I think the more that we can get that going, the more it's going to put fear into people and maybe we'll start seeing a little more zone and maybe get some easier completions and being able to move the ball with a little bit less resistance. It's always good to see guys win vertically when they do want to come up and challenge you because it allows the possibility of big plays and all of those things. It makes protection better. Hopefully we can keep everybody healthy and keep everybody doing those same kind of things."

Jets Offensive Line vs. Joey Bosa and Chargers D-Line

The Chargers defensive line is highlighted by Joey Bosa, the No. 3 overall pick in 2016. He's missed the last two games because of a concussion and is one of the NFL's best pass rushers. He has 44.5 sacks in 58 career games and has 4.5 this season to go along with his 13 QB hits. LA's other pass rusher – Melvin Ingram – has 49 career sacks and is looking for his first of 2020.