3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Bills

Sam Darnold vs. Bills Secondary

The Bills defense finished No. 3 in the NFL in 2019 -- No. 4 against the pass -- allowing 195.2 yards per game. Their secondary is led by Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White, who tied for the NFL lead with 6 interceptions, in addition to 17 pass defenses and 58 tackles. White signed a multi-year extension earlier this week. In a year without any OTAs or preseason games, Buffalo has continuity on both sides of the ball.

"We know we're playing a really good defense," Jets Head Coach Adam Gase said. "Sean [McDermott] has basically been building this the way that he's needed it built since he's gotten there. Now these guys have multiple years of experience together. … When you develop that kind of chemistry, that's what makes you good. When you keep playing the same defenses, it's no different than playing in the same offense. This is definitely a tough challenge. The secondary is outstanding, they've been one of the best pass defenses in the NFL the last couple of years. Their front is tough. You're looking at three levels that are very difficult to go against."

Quarterback Sam Darnold has an 81.5 quarterback rating in three career games against the Bills, two of them in Orchard Park, NY. He's thrown for 544 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while completing 66.3% of his passes and is familiar with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier's scheme that features a lot of Cover 4.