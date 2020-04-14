WR Draft Preview: Who Could the Jets Add to Sam Darnold's Arsenal?

Below are six more wideouts who could be drafted in Rounds 1-3.

Justin Jefferson, LSU (6'1", 202): Jefferson, a crisp route runner, lined up almost exclusively in the slot for the Tigers during their national championship run and emerged as the go-to target for QB Joe Burrow, who may end up being the No. 1 overall pick. He totaled 1,540 yards and 18 TDs while setting the single-season LSU record with 111 receptions, the third-most in a single season in SEC history.

Denzel Mims, Baylor (6'2", 207): A three-year starter, Mims led the Bears in receiving two of the last three seasons and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. He had 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 TDs, becoming the only player in college football to score at least 8 receiving TDs in each of the last three seasons. The Daingerfield, TX native was a four-sport athlete in high school — baseball, basketball, track and football — and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine.

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State (5'11", 205): Aiyuk began his collegiate career via the JUCO route at Sierra College and combined for 2,499 all-purpose yards and 21 TDs in two years before transferring to ASU. The Reno, NV native earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors this year and led the Sun Devils in receiving with 1,192 yards and 8 TDs on 65 receptions (18.3 avg).

Michael Pittman Jr., USC (6'4", 223): The son of former Bucs RB Michael Pittman, Pittman Jr. started three seasons for the Trojans and played with Jets QB Sam Darnold for one year. The Woodland Hills, CA native had 1,275 yards and 11 TDs on 101 receptions this past season, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors, and was voted team MVP. A team captain, Pittman also earned second-team All-Pac-12 special teams honors and was USC's co-special teams player of the year in 2017.

Laviska Shenault, Colorado (6'0", 227): A two-year starter for the Buffaloes, Shenault is a physical receiver as 58.1% of his 1,943 career receiving yards came after contact. He led the team in receiving each of the last two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2018, becoming the seventh WR in school history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark (1,011) in a single season. He also led the FBS with 9.6 receptions per game (86 total). Shenault underwent core-muscle surgery in March.

Jalen Reagor, TCU (5'10", 206): Reagor finished second in school history with 22 TD catches and sixth in receiving yards with 2,248 (148 rec). He grew up a half-hour south of Dallas and played his final two seasons of high school ball under former NFL QB Jon Kitna. Reagor led the Horned Frogs in receiving in 2018 and '19, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors each year. He was also their primary punt returner this past season and averaged 20.8 yards per return.