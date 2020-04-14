Draft Position-by-Position Previews

Presented by

WR Draft Preview: Who Could the Jets Add to Sam Darnold's Arsenal?

Apr 14, 2020 at 08:15 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

wr-draft-preview-AP_19285721313535
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The Jets signed WR Breshad Perriman in free agency, but it's likely that general manager Joe Douglas will look to add to the receiving corps given this class could be historically good with 15 to 20 players selected in the first three rounds.

Most draft pundits have either CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy atop their rankings with Henry Ruggs III right behind them. In most mock drafts, all three are on the board when the Jets are on the clock at No. 11.

Lamb has been productive with three quarterbacks at Oklahoma — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts — in his three seasons in Norman. The 6'1", 196-pounder posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and '19. He was a consensus All-American this past season, totaling 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 TDs, which led the Big 12. Lamb, who turned 21 last week, averaged a ridiculous 21.4 yards per catch and is very instinctive after the catch. He has a school-record 24 receptions of at least 40 yards.

Jeudy's strength is his route running. The 6'1, 193-pounder became the second receiver in Alabama history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and finished second to Cowboys WR Amari Cooper in Crimson Tide annals with 26 TD receptions. Jeudy totaled 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 TDs this past season while earning first-team All-American honors.

Ruggs, Jeudy's teammate, is the burner of the class as he ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. The 5'11", 188-pounder totaled 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 TDs in three seasons in Tuscaloosa. The Montgomery, AL native also played on special teams both as a kick returner and in coverage. He averaged 23.8 yards per return on 12 attempts (286 yards) in 2019.

NFL Draft | Top Photos of the Best WR Prospects

See Some of the Top Wide Receiver Prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
1 / 30

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
2 / 30

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Associated Press
CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
3 / 30

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
4 / 30

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
5 / 30

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
6 / 30

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
Henry Ruggs, Alabama
7 / 30

Henry Ruggs, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
Henry Ruggs, Alabama
8 / 30

Henry Ruggs, Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Henry Ruggs, Alabama
9 / 30

Henry Ruggs, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
Justin Jefferson, LSU
10 / 30

Justin Jefferson, LSU

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Justin Jefferson, LSU
11 / 30

Justin Jefferson, LSU

Danny Karnik/Associated Press
Justin Jefferson, LSU
12 / 30

Justin Jefferson, LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Tee Higgins, Clemson
13 / 30

Tee Higgins, Clemson

Richard Shiro/Associated Press
Tee Higgins, Clemson
14 / 30

Tee Higgins, Clemson

Gerry Broome/Associated Press
Tee Higgins, Clemson
15 / 30

Tee Higgins, Clemson

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
16 / 30

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
17 / 30

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
18 / 30

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Steve Dykes/Associated Press
Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
19 / 30

Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
20 / 30

Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
21 / 30

Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Denzel Mims, Baylor
22 / 30

Denzel Mims, Baylor

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Denzel Mims, Baylor
23 / 30

Denzel Mims, Baylor

Jerry Larson/Associated Press
Denzel Mims, Baylor
24 / 30

Denzel Mims, Baylor

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press
Jalen Reagor, TCU
25 / 30

Jalen Reagor, TCU

AJ Mast/Associated Press
Jalen Reagor, TCU
26 / 30

Jalen Reagor, TCU

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Jalen Reagor, TCU
27 / 30

Jalen Reagor, TCU

Louis DeLuca/Associated Press
KJ Hamler, Penn State
28 / 30

KJ Hamler, Penn State

Chris Knight/Associated Press
KJ Hamler, Penn State
29 / 30

KJ Hamler, Penn State

Associated Press
KJ Hamler, Penn State
30 / 30

KJ Hamler, Penn State

Jim Cowsert/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Below are six more wideouts who could be drafted in Rounds 1-3.

Justin Jefferson, LSU (6'1", 202): Jefferson, a crisp route runner, lined up almost exclusively in the slot for the Tigers during their national championship run and emerged as the go-to target for QB Joe Burrow, who may end up being the No. 1 overall pick. He totaled 1,540 yards and 18 TDs while setting the single-season LSU record with 111 receptions, the third-most in a single season in SEC history.

Denzel Mims, Baylor (6'2", 207): A three-year starter, Mims led the Bears in receiving two of the last three seasons and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. He had 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 TDs, becoming the only player in college football to score at least 8 receiving TDs in each of the last three seasons. The Daingerfield, TX native was a four-sport athlete in high school — baseball, basketball, track and football — and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine.

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State (5'11", 205): Aiyuk began his collegiate career via the JUCO route at Sierra College and combined for 2,499 all-purpose yards and 21 TDs in two years before transferring to ASU. The Reno, NV native earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors this year and led the Sun Devils in receiving with 1,192 yards and 8 TDs on 65 receptions (18.3 avg).

Michael Pittman Jr., USC (6'4", 223): The son of former Bucs RB Michael Pittman, Pittman Jr. started three seasons for the Trojans and played with Jets QB Sam Darnold for one year. The Woodland Hills, CA native had 1,275 yards and 11 TDs on 101 receptions this past season, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors, and was voted team MVP. A team captain, Pittman also earned second-team All-Pac-12 special teams honors and was USC's co-special teams player of the year in 2017.

Laviska Shenault, Colorado (6'0", 227): A two-year starter for the Buffaloes, Shenault is a physical receiver as 58.1% of his 1,943 career receiving yards came after contact. He led the team in receiving each of the last two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2018, becoming the seventh WR in school history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark (1,011) in a single season. He also led the FBS with 9.6 receptions per game (86 total). Shenault underwent core-muscle surgery in March.

Jalen Reagor, TCU (5'10", 206): Reagor finished second in school history with 22 TD catches and sixth in receiving yards with 2,248 (148 rec). He grew up a half-hour south of Dallas and played his final two seasons of high school ball under former NFL QB Jon Kitna. Reagor led the Horned Frogs in receiving in 2018 and '19, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors each year. He was also their primary punt returner this past season and averaged 20.8 yards per return.

Other prospects who could drafted in Rounds 1-3 include: Clemson's Tee Higgins (6'3", 216), Penn State's K.J. Hamler (5'8",178), Notre Dame's Chase Claypool (6'4", 238), South Carolina's Bryan Edwards (6'2", 212), Florida's Van Jefferson (6'1", 200) and Ohio State's K.J. Hill (5'11", 196).

Related Content

news

Draft Preview | Wide Receivers: Bountiful Position in Round 1 and Beyond

Garrett Wilson, Drake London Are Cream of the Crop, Which Could Include 6-Plus Picks on Opening Night Alone

news

Draft Preview | Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner, LSU's Derek Stingley Jostling for CB1

GM Joe Douglas, Jets Could Have Pick of the Litter at at No. 4 Overall

news

Draft Preview | Offensive Lineman: Jets Could Lay Foundation for Years to Come

Will GM Joe Douglas Add to QB Zach Wilson's Protection Corps for Third Straight Draft

news

Draft Preview | Trey McBride, Greg Dulcich Part of Cluster of Top TEs

Jets Could Add to a Room That Includes C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin

news

Draft Preview | Safety: Could Three Land in Round 1?

As Debate Rages on Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, Jets Have Capital to Continue to Address Defensive Backfield

news

Draft Preview | Running Backs: Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker Look Like 1A & 1B

Best of the Rest at RB Include a Georgia Back and a Spiller, and the Day 3 Diamond Is a Cougar

news

Draft Preview | Trio of Bulldog Linebackers Could Be Selected in First 2 Days

Devin Lloyd, Nakobe Dean Headline 'Backers; Handful of Senior Bowl Prospects in the Mix to Be Selected

news

Draft Preview | Quarterbacks: Will Any Signal-Callers Be Taken in Round 1?

With Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco Locked In, Jets Likely to Be Spectators on Draft Weekend

news

Draft Preview | Edge Rushers, Georgia D-Linemen Figure Prominently in Round 1

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson & Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux Are 1-2 in a Number of Analysts' Early Mocks

news

Jets Draft Preview | Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn Headline CBs in NFL Draft

Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley and Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr. Are Other Names to Watch

news

Jets Draft Preview | Which QB Is the Big Apple of the Jets' Eye?

Joe Douglas on the Field Led by Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson & Justin Fields: 'Excited About This QB Class'

news

Jets Draft Preview | Three WRs Up Top, 'Tremendous' Quality Throughout

SEC Could See Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith & Jaylen Waddle All Go in Top Half of Round 1

Advertising