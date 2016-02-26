Top 10: Local Players at the NFL Combine

1. Steve Longa,LB
Hometown: Saddle Brook, NJ
High School: Saddle Brook
College: Rutgers
Longa is originally from Yaoundé, Cameroon. Distance from Yaoundé to E. Rutherford, NJ:5,811 miles.
- Connor Wujciak, DT
Hometown: West Caldwell, NJ
High School: Setan Hall Prep
College: Boston College
- Elijah Shumate, S
Hometown: East Orange, NJ
High School: Don Bosco Prep
College: Notre Dame
4. Tajae Sharpe,WR
Hometown: Piscataway, NJ
High School: Piscataway Township
College: UMass Amherst
5. Leonte Carroo, WR
Hometown: Edison, NJ
High School: Don Bosco Prep
College: Rutgers
On his decision to attend Rutgers: "Being from New Jersey, you learn about things like fighting through adversity," Carroo told the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "New Jersey is definitely a place I look at and am proud to say I'm from. There are a lot of tough people from New Jersey. I love being from New Jersey. That's why I decided to remain at home."
6. Jordan Lucas,S
Hometown: New Rochelle, NY
High School: New Rochelle
College: Penn State
7. Victor Ochi,OT
Hometown: Valley Stream, NY
High School: Valley Stream Central
College: Stony Brook
8. Shilique Calhoun,DE
Hometown: Middletown, NJ
High School: Middletown HS North
College: Michigan State
9. Matt Ioannidis,DT
Hometown: Ringoes, NJ
High School: Hunterdon Central Regional
College: Temple
10. Ryan Malleck, TE
Hometown:Point Pleasant, NJ
High School: Point Pleasant Borough
College: Virginia Tech