Top 10: Local Players at the NFL Combine

A List of Players from New Jersey & New York Participating in the 2016 Combine

Feb 25, 2016 at 11:00 PM

1. Steve Longa,LB

Hometown: Saddle Brook, NJ

High School: Saddle Brook

College: Rutgers

Longa is originally from Yaoundé, Cameroon. Distance from Yaoundé to E. Rutherford, NJ:5,811 miles.

longa-GettyImages-490152772-longa2.jpg
  1. Connor Wujciak, DT

Hometown: West Caldwell, NJ

High School: Setan Hall Prep

College: Boston College

AP_454857487554-wujciak.jpg
  1. Elijah Shumate, S

Hometown: East Orange, NJ

High School: Don Bosco Prep

College: Notre Dame

GettyImages-461650724-Elijah-Shumate.jpg

4. Tajae Sharpe,WR

Hometown: Piscataway, NJ

High School: Piscataway Township

College: UMass Amherst

AP_586937291167-sharpe.jpg

5. Leonte Carroo, WR

Hometown: Edison, NJ

High School: Don Bosco Prep

College: Rutgers

On his decision to attend Rutgers: "Being from New Jersey, you learn about things like fighting through adversity," Carroo told the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "New Jersey is definitely a place I look at and am proud to say I'm from. There are a lot of tough people from New Jersey. I love being from New Jersey. That's why I decided to remain at home."

GettyImages-186640581-caroo.jpg

6. Jordan Lucas,S

Hometown: New Rochelle, NY

High School: New Rochelle

College: Penn State

AP_700715606051-lucas.jpg

7. Victor Ochi,OT

Hometown: Valley Stream, NY

High School: Valley Stream Central

College: Stony Brook

AP_9903194324-orchi.jpg

8. Shilique Calhoun,DE

Hometown: Middletown, NJ

High School: Middletown HS North

College: Michigan State

AP_511465683002-shi.jpg

9. Matt Ioannidis,DT

Hometown: Ringoes, NJ

High School: Hunterdon Central Regional

College: Temple

AP_348988685463-ion.jpg

10. Ryan Malleck, TE

Hometown:Point Pleasant, NJ

High School: Point Pleasant Borough

College: Virginia Tech

GettyImages-487249086-malleck.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

