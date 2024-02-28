 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 Combine

Presented by

Jets Give QB Zach Wilson Permission to Talk with Other Teams About Trade

GM Joe Douglas Says Jets Are Ready to Explore Backup QB Market

Feb 28, 2024 at 04:07 PM
IMG_4914
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks during a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
Kara Durrette/NFL/NFL

While the Jets know Aaron Rodgers will be their QB1 next season, the hunt for the Green and White's backup quarterback has begun. Joe Douglas informed the media that the Green & White have given Zach Wilson and his team permission to meet with other clubs to discuss a potential trade.

"I'm going to circle back with Brian (Ayrault) at some point next week just to see how those conversations go," Douglas told the media Wednesday at the NFL Combine. "But other than that, there's nothing else to report."

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, appeared in 34 for the Jets the past three seasons. He recorded a 12-21 mark as a starter while throwing for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Wilson went 4-7 last season, establishing career highs in completion percentage (60.1) and passer rating (77.2).

The veteran QB market is likely to include UFAs Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Tannehill, Mitch Trubisky, Drew Lock and former Jets QB Sam Darnold.

"It's an area that were going to be addressing moving forward," Douglas said. "Again, were still really early in the offseason, especially when it comes to the veteran backup landscape and market. We've had good meetings and evaluation with the guys that are available I think we're ready to take the next step and see where the market is exactly with these backup quarterbacks."

Related Content

news

Joe Douglas at NFL Combine on State of the Jets: 'We're Prepared to Answer the Bell'

GM Says There Is Pressure but No Stress as His Team Knows 'It's Time to Put Our Heads Down & Win Games'
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: Alijah Vera-Tucker Will Stay at One Position in 2024 Season

Green & White Plan to Utilize 'Different' Avenues to Fill Vacancies Along the Offensive Line
news

As NFL Combine Begins, Jets Reside in an Intriguing Spot

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah Examines Tackle vs. Wide Receiver at No. 10 in the Draft
news

Top Athletes Can Be Found Early & Late in the Draft, as Jets Showed Last Year

Edge Will McDonald (15th Overall), TE Zack Kuntz (220th) Put Up 'Freaky' Numbers at Combine, Pro Days
news

Ways to Watch | 2024 NFL Combine Schedule

GM Joe Douglas to speak Wednesday; Field Workouts Begin Thursday
news

What Are You Most Looking Forward to at Next Week's NFL Combine? 

Draft Prospects Will Be in Indianapolis starting Feb. 26
Advertising