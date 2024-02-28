Jets Give QB Zach Wilson Permission to Talk with Other Teams About Trade

While the Jets know Aaron Rodgers will be their QB1 next season, the hunt for the Green and White's backup quarterback has begun. Joe Douglas informed the media that the Green & White have given Zach Wilson and his team permission to meet with other clubs to discuss a potential trade.

"I'm going to circle back with Brian (Ayrault) at some point next week just to see how those conversations go," Douglas told the media Wednesday at the NFL Combine. "But other than that, there's nothing else to report."

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, appeared in 34 for the Jets the past three seasons. He recorded a 12-21 mark as a starter while throwing for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Wilson went 4-7 last season, establishing career highs in completion percentage (60.1) and passer rating (77.2).

The veteran QB market is likely to include UFAs Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Tannehill, Mitch Trubisky, Drew Lock and former Jets QB Sam Darnold.