Which NFL Draft Prospect Said It Would Be an 'Honor' to Play With Aaron Rodgers, Jets?

The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with wide receivers, from high-end prospects such as Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Washington's Rome Odunze and LSU's Malik Nabers to Day 2 prospects. If the Jets elect to address the position with their third-round pick (they don't have a pick in Round 2), there will likely still be players available who could have an immediate impact.
Here are some players who could be on the board when the Jets select in Round 3.
Ricky Pearsall (6-1, 189), Florida
Pearsall has a sense of what it takes to be successful in the NFL. He was Colts' QB Anthony Richardson's go-to target for the Gators the year Richardson was drafted No. 4 overall ,and he was teammates with 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk at Arizona State.
Many draft analysts like the fit of Pearsall in green and white.
"I know they got a really explosive offense," Pearsall said of the Jets. "I know they got a lot of good and key players. They have got Garrett Wilson over there. They have a great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Those are two really talented guys, so, it would be an honor to go there."
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah projects Pearsall as a Day 1 starter and Dane Brugler of The Athletic said the Florida product has "Velcro-like hands." His draft stock has been hot following an impressive week at the Senior Bowl, where he was coached by Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
"I got really good impressions from him," Pearsall said of Ulbrich. "He said a few things to me in practice that I need to work on, which I really respected. He gave us a lot of insight about what it's like to be in the league. I really appreciated that. He had a whole presentation for us on the personal level of being in the NFL, I really appreciated that as well."
Jermaine Burton (6-0, 196), Alabama
Jermaine Burton's collegiate career ended with the Crimson Tide, but started with its rival Georgia Bulldogs. He played at each SEC schools for two years and led Alabama with 39 catches, 798 yards and 8 touchdowns in the 2023 season. He also led the SEC averaging 20.5 yards per catch, which ranked No. 6 in the country.
Through Burton's training in California, he's met and learned from a Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.
"Just be yourself," Burton said of Rodgers' advice. "Anyone and anybody can see right through any kind of persona that you're trying to hold up about yourself. That was the biggest thing because some people get carried away being around this kind of environment, holding up a certain persona that they feel would be best in front of the media or any coach, but one of the things he really prided on was being yourself."
He added: "He's a really great dude and if I had that opportunity to play with him, that would be amazing."
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema said of Burton,: "You watch this guy, he's not the biggest dude in the world, but his movement skills are fantastic. I'm a sucker for a good separator and this guy gets off the line of scrimmage, a wide variety of releases, how quickly he can get off press."
Jamari Thrash (6-0, 188), Louisville
Thrash has a reputation for stretching the field (4.46 40-yard dash). He started his career at Georgia State before one season at Louisville where he had 63 receptions, 858 yards and 6 touchdowns.
"I'm definitely a playmaker," he said. "I'm liable to score anytime the ball is in my hands and will get 15-plus yards. I'm an explosive play waiting to happen."
PFF's Sam Monson added of Thrash: "He's got quickness, he has enough size. They don't need him to be the No. 1, but he strikes me as the guy who could come in and be a little bit like [Texans WR] Tank Dell. Be just an immediate impact player albeit one who's not going to carry the offense by himself. I would be fine taking him in Round 3, but he may last to Round 4 or beyond because there are some guys who aren't as high on him."
Thrash was one of the Jets' 45 formal interviews at the Combine.
"It was pretty cool," he said. "They pulled up my film and we just went over some of the thing they want me to work on for when I get to the next level. He added on the hypothetical of playing with Aaron Rodgers:, "I haven't necessarily thought about it, but that would be a great way to kick off my NFL career catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. That would be sweet."