Which NFL Draft Prospect Said It Would Be an 'Honor' to Play With Aaron Rodgers, Jets?

The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with wide receivers, from high-end prospects such as Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Washington's Rome Odunze and LSU's Malik Nabers to Day 2 prospects. If the Jets elect to address the position with their third-round pick (they don't have a pick in Round 2), there will likely still be players available who could have an immediate impact.

Here are some players who could be on the board when the Jets select in Round 3.

Ricky Pearsall (6-1, 189), Florida

Pearsall has a sense of what it takes to be successful in the NFL. He was Colts' QB Anthony Richardson's go-to target for the Gators the year Richardson was drafted No. 4 overall ,and he was teammates with 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk at Arizona State.

Many draft analysts like the fit of Pearsall in green and white.

"I know they got a really explosive offense," Pearsall said of the Jets. "I know they got a lot of good and key players. They have got Garrett Wilson over there. They have a great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Those are two really talented guys, so, it would be an honor to go there."

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah projects Pearsall as a Day 1 starter and Dane Brugler of The Athletic said the Florida product has "Velcro-like hands." His draft stock has been hot following an impressive week at the Senior Bowl, where he was coached by Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

"I got really good impressions from him," Pearsall said of Ulbrich. "He said a few things to me in practice that I need to work on, which I really respected. He gave us a lot of insight about what it's like to be in the league. I really appreciated that. He had a whole presentation for us on the personal level of being in the NFL, I really appreciated that as well."

Jermaine Burton (6-0, 196), Alabama

Jermaine Burton's collegiate career ended with the Crimson Tide, but started with its rival Georgia Bulldogs. He played at each SEC schools for two years and led Alabama with 39 catches, 798 yards and 8 touchdowns in the 2023 season. He also led the SEC averaging 20.5 yards per catch, which ranked No. 6 in the country.

Through Burton's training in California, he's met and learned from a Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.