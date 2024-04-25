NFL Draft Notebook: Trade Winds Picking Up?

On Wednesday, NFL Network/Fox broadcaster Peter Schrager tweeted he thinks "there could be 10 trades or more" in the first round when the 2024 NFL Draft commences. What are the chances Jets GM Joe Douglas moves out of the 10th overall selection in the Motor City?

Since taking over as general manager in 2019, Douglas has made nine trades during the draft with three trade-ups and six trade-downs. The trade-ups involved three players – Alijah Vera-Tucker (MIN 2021), Jermaine Johnson (TEN 2022) and Breece Hall (NYG 2022) – who all will have critical roles on a Jets team determined to become a contender in 2024. Five current role players/depth pieces – CB Brandin Echols (LV 2021), T Carter Warren and LB Zaire Barnes (NE 2023), DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse and TE Zach Kuntz (LV 2023) – remain from the 6 trade-downs.

During Douglas' tenure, the Jets have made seven first-round selections with four offensive players (T Mekhi Becton, No. 11/2020, QB Zach Wilson, No. 2/2021, AVT No. 14/2021 and WR Garrett Wilson, No.10/2022) and three defensive players (Edge Jermaine Johnson, No. 26/2022, CB Sauce Gardner, No. 4/2022 and DE Will McDonald, No. 15/2022). Most pundits believe the Jets will add to the offense Thursday whether with the 10th overall selection or somewhere else in the first round.

"There are a lot of special players on the offensive side of the ball," Douglas said at his pre-draft news conference. "Guys that are playmakers and top-level blockers, top-level playmakers, dynamic playmakers and they are all a different flavor. Whether you want a precision route runner that is super productive, or you want an explosive freak. Whether you want a high-level route runner who can go up and get the ball, but also run by people. There are different flavors of blockers too and a tight end that is a Swiss Army Knife that can move the ball around the formation and can really stress the defense. It is a really cool group."

As far as positional need, both tackle and offensive playmaker make sense for the Jets.

"We definitely have 10 players that we're excited to take, so we're ready to roll," Douglas said.

If the Jets end up moving off the 10th selection, it would be Douglas' 10th trade during the draft.