Jets and GM Joe Douglas Preparing for a ‘Wild Card Draft’

Douzable, a defensive end who played in the NFL with five teams from 2009-17 and spent three seasons (2013-15) with the Jets, is a firm believer in building through the draft with depth and recognizes the value of players often taken in the mid-to-later rounds -- for example offensive linemen Carter Warren, Max Mitchell, nickel cornerback Michael Carter and defensive lineman Micheal Clemons.

"So many guys are signed to one-year deals ... and a few players with significant injury histories," he said. "You need longevity and consistency, players who can develop as others potentially move on. Guys have to be foundational pieces that can grow together."

As most draft observers, Douzable sees the Jets' needs in the draft at three positions -- receiver, O-line and safety. (And perhaps another "developmental" quarterback.)

"Safety is one of the most pressing, if not the most," Douzable said. "I love the signing of Chuck Clark, who was injured last year [ACL sustained in training camp]. Ashytn Davis has yet to sign and there are some big names out there. Joe Douglas is letting the market come to the Jets, he did the same with Smith and Williams.

"There's a middle-of-the-pack class, I could see a guy like Cole Bishop [Utah] to the Jets in the third round. He's good in the box. He also gives you the ability to cover tight ends one-on-one and can play the middle of the field. Does Davis come on or do you sign a guy like [free agent] Quandre Diggs?

"I also think a developmental offensive tackle is a need, not as big as everyone says. You could draft someone in the third, fourth or fifth round. You took Max [fourth round in 2002] and Warren [fourth round last year]. Max wasn't supposed to play his rookie year, Warren the same. You hope they continue to develop, spot start and eventually turn into starters. I love how Joe D. addressed depth, you still have [Jake] Hanson and [Wes] Schweitzer, but need one more piece. I'm not high on taking an O-tackle at No. 10. You signed Williams to a one-year deal, and still need a playmaker."

In his view from the first week in April, assuming the Jets hang on to the No. 10 overall pick, Douzable likes the thought of Washington receiver Rome Odunze (6-3, 215).

"Odunze played in the slot and outside," he said, catching passes from Douzable's favorite QB in the draft, Michael Penix. "Williams could hit the free-agent market, and if you take him [Odunze], you have somebody ready to take the spot if he leaves. You not only get a compensatory pick for him [Williams], you have someone to play for years. You look at the route tree and where he came from, he can play the slot, from outside, he can move around, which also frees up [Garrett] Wilson to play in the slot. It makes sense to take him, another good playmaker you need on offense for the quarterback to throw to."

Few observers would deny that there's a bit of alchemy and a lot of uncertainty involved in the NFL Draft every year.

"The draft is all about potential and projection," Douzable said. "Teams sometimes get in trouble thinking they can outsmart other teams about what a guy can be, instead of actually looking a tape and seeing what a guy is and what his ceiling can be. It's hard to take a guy in the top five when you haven't seen him do it on tape.