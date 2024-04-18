Jets Draft Day Scenario | Might They Take a QB? And When?

Other QBs Likely to Be Taken in Round 1

A feeding frenzy is in the works as teams jockey for position to grab their favorite QBs in this draft. And as often is the case, the nitpicking has begun. Caleb Williams of Southern Cal looked early on and still looks to be Chicago's top overall pick with his strong arm, elusivness, leadership and a Patrick Mahomes-like ability to create off-schedule plays. But lately some are asking if Williams holds the ball in the pocket too long, or

But Tim Hasselbeck, ESPN analyst and former NFL QB himself, has tweeted out that Drake Maye, not Williams, "is the best quarterback in this class." Maye (6-4, 223) was the 2022 ACC Player of the Year and is the only FBS player with 7,000 pass yards and 1,000 rush yards over the past two seasons combined and he lands at Washington's No. 2 pick or New England's No. 3 slot in many mocks.

Many other analysts want to fit LSU's Jayden Daniels in between Williams and Maye and have him going to the Commanders at No. 2. Daniels has got fine size (6-4, 210), he's the only player to lead FBS in yards/pass attempt (11.7) and yards/rush (8.4) in the same season since 1996, and he raked in the postseason awards, tops among them the Heisman.