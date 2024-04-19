6 Players Who Could Make Sense for the Jets on Day 3 of the NFL Draft

The Jets, at present, have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft including five on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7).
Day 3 prospects typically project as players who have traits that can be developed into starters or spot starters such as CB Michael Carter II, drafted in the fifth round, and CB Brandin Echols, drafted in the sixth. Players drafted then also usually play a role on special teams – Jamien Sherwood was drafted in the fifth round in 2021 and led the Jets with 420 special teams snaps last season.
Here are six players who could be Day 3 options for the Jets next week in Detroit.
WR Javon Baker (6-1, 212), Central Florida
Baker began his collegiate career at Alabama where he played with WRs Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. He played two seasons for the Crimson Tide, but didn't see a lot of action (9 receptions, 116 yards, 1 touchdown) and transferred to UCF where he led the Golden Knights with 1,139 receiving yards in the 2023 season. Baker can stretch the field. He ranked No. 2 in the FBS averaging 21.9 yards per catch and his 21 catches of at least 20 yards ranks No. 4 in the draft class behind Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze -- both projected top-10 picks -- and Malik Washington. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein's player comparison for Baker is Chargers WR Josh Palmer.
OT Javon Foster (6-5, 313), Missouri
Foster was a three-year starter for the Tigers at left tackle and started in 13 games each of the last three seasons. The Detroit native was a first-team All-SEC and a team captain in the 2023 season. Foster, 24, did not play football until after his sophomore year in high school where he played both left tackle and defensive tackle. His father, Jerome, played five seasons in the NFL at defensive end and played for the Jets from 1986-87. NFL.com projects Foster to be drafted in Round 4.
QB Sam Hartman (6-1, 211), Notre Dame
Hartman played one season in South Bend for the Fighting Irish after five seasons at Wake Forest where he set ACC records for touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games. He ranks No. 4 in FBS history with 134 passing touchdowns and No. 5 with 15,656 passing yards. Hartman, 25, played in this year's Senior Bowl where he was coached by Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich. Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote that Hartman "offers the toughness and intangibles to earn a No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback role on an NFL depth chart."
DT Dewayne Carter (6-2, 302), Duke
Carter, the first three-time captain in school history, started every game in each of his last three seasons for the Blue Devils and totaled 113 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and 11 pass defenses. He earned first-team All-ACC honors in the 2023 season and won the Jim Tatum Award, given to the ACC's top student-athlete. Carter's father, Dewayne Sr., played wide receiver at Ohio State (1993-95) and his grandfather, Ray, was inducted into the Youngstown State Hall of Fame in 1997 (he played RB from 1955-58).
RB Dylan Laube (5-9, 206), New Hampshire
Dylan Laube led the NCAA (all divisions) with 209.5 all-purpose yards per game in the 2023 season. A Long Island native, Laube was coached by Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich at the Senior Bowl in January. He was a first-team All-American this past season as he rushed for 749 yards (9 touchdowns) and had 699 receiving yards (7 touchdowns). He also returns both kicks and punts – he scored on a return on each – and was named the Coastal Athletic Association special teams player of the year. Laube has drawn comparisons to former Jets RB Danny Woodhead.
S Sione Vaki (5-11, 213), Utah
Vaki was a two-way player for the Utes, drawing comparisons to S Eric Weddle, who played both ways at Utah. Vaki also has experience on special teams – he had 8 tackles and took 248 snaps on special teams over the last two years. He only played two seasons for Utah after he took a mission as part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which he served in Nuku'alofa (capital of Tonga) and Salt Lake City. A team captain in 2023, Vaki started 12 games and totaled 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 pass defenses and 1 interception. He also had 317 rushing yards, 302 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns).