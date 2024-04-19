6 Players Who Could Make Sense for the Jets on Day 3 of the NFL Draft

QB Sam Hartman (6-1, 211), Notre Dame

Hartman played one season in South Bend for the Fighting Irish after five seasons at Wake Forest where he set ACC records for touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games. He ranks No. 4 in FBS history with 134 passing touchdowns and No. 5 with 15,656 passing yards. Hartman, 25, played in this year's Senior Bowl where he was coached by Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich. Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote that Hartman "offers the toughness and intangibles to earn a No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback role on an NFL depth chart."

DT Dewayne Carter (6-2, 302), Duke

Carter, the first three-time captain in school history, started every game in each of his last three seasons for the Blue Devils and totaled 113 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and 11 pass defenses. He earned first-team All-ACC honors in the 2023 season and won the Jim Tatum Award, given to the ACC's top student-athlete. Carter's father, Dewayne Sr., played wide receiver at Ohio State (1993-95) and his grandfather, Ray, was inducted into the Youngstown State Hall of Fame in 1997 (he played RB from 1955-58).

RB Dylan Laube (5-9, 206), New Hampshire

Dylan Laube led the NCAA (all divisions) with 209.5 all-purpose yards per game in the 2023 season. A Long Island native, Laube was coached by Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich at the Senior Bowl in January. He was a first-team All-American this past season as he rushed for 749 yards (9 touchdowns) and had 699 receiving yards (7 touchdowns). He also returns both kicks and punts – he scored on a return on each – and was named the Coastal Athletic Association special teams player of the year. Laube has drawn comparisons to former Jets RB Danny Woodhead.