Jets Draft Scenario | Offensive Tackle vs. Georgia TE Brock Bowers at No. 10 Overall

Taliese Fuaga, Troy Fautanu Options if Joe Alt Is Unavailable in First Round

Apr 23, 2024 at 09:15 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/AP Images

The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting and unpredictable times onf the pro football calendar. Leading up to Thursday night through Saturday in Detroit, newyorkjets.com has been analyzing the different projections on who will land with the Jets. For this piece, instead of breaking down the a mock draft, let's examine a question posed to NFL Network lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah on his two-hour pre-draft conference call last week:

Who do you think Jets general manager Joe Douglas would select if the top three wide receivers (Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze) and Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt are off the board when the Jets are on the clock with the No. 10 overall pick?

The Options
Daniel Jeremiah said there are three players he could envision GM Joe Douglas selecting in this scenario -- Oregon State T Taliese Fuaga, Washington T Troy Fautanu and Georgia TE Brock Bowers.

Fuaga (6-5, 324) was a first-team All-American RT and team captain in the 2023 season. He started all 25 games on the right side of the line for the Beavers where all of his 1,565 snaps have come from, but Jeremiah believes he can play either left tackle or guard. Jeremiah has Fuaga as his No. 10 overall prospect and second-highest offensive line prospect, two spots behind Notre Dame's Joe Alt. Fuaga, from Tacoma, WA, is considered one of the top run-blocking linemen in the draft. He was coached by Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich at the Senior Bowl in January.

Fautanu (6-4, 317) checked in one spot behind Fuaga at No. 11 overall in Jeremiah's top-150 prospects and he projects him as a player who can play all five positions across the offensive line. He started 29 games at left tackle for the Huskies and two at left guard (The Athletic's Dane Brugler has him at his top guard of the class). Fautanu was a third-team All-American, first-team All-Pac 12 and the Morris Trophy winner (best OL in the Pac 12) in the 2023 season. Jeremiah believes versatility is an important factor for Douglas when evaluating offensive linemen, similar to Alijah Vera-Tucker, whom Douglas drafted No. 14 overall in 2021.

Bowers (6-3, 243) is listed as a tight end, but he's an offensive weapon. A three-time first-team All-American and the first two-time John Mackey Award winner (nation's best TE), he took 52.2% of his career snaps in the slot, 36.6% inline and 9.5% out wide. He has 2,538 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns as well as 183 rushing yards and 5 scores. Bowers has a 4.4% career drop rate and averaged 8.5 yards after the catch per reception in the SEC.

The Decision
Daniel Jeremiah believes Joe Douglas would select Brock Bowers in this scenario.

"I think he comes from an organization in Baltimore where they had great tight ends and they've always done a good job of drafting tight ends," he said. "I like [the Jets] tight end room now. [Tyler] Conklin is a solid player, but this would give him a little something different there that they don't have. If it came down to that between the tight end with [Joe] Alt off the board, I would guess Bowers, and then I would put [Taliese] Fuaga and [Troy] Fautanu right behind that."

Why it Makes Sense
After adding LT Tyron Smith, RT Morgan Moses and LG John Simpson in the start of the offseason, the Green & White's starting five appears to be set up front. Selecting a tackle at No. 10 overall would provide depth, which is important considering the team started 13 combinations last season and Smith hasn't played a full season since 2015.

While the Jets have a talented and productive tight end room with Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah and Zack Kuntz, Bowers is a Swiss-army knife who would provide QB Aaron Rodgers another weapon to help win games. The Jets likely will add another pass catcher this offseason as Mike Williams, who signed in free agency, is targeting to be ready for Week 1 as he continues his ACL rehab.

Drafting a tight end in recent years has not had a high return value in the NFL – only Tony Gonzalez (No. 13 overall), Jeremy Shockey (No. 14) and Dallas Clark (No. 24) are the only All-Pro tight ends taken in the first round, but Bowers is debatably the best TE in college football history and considered by some to be a unicorn. Daniel Jeremiah compares Bowers' game to two-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl TE George Kittle and sees Bowers having a similar impact in the NFL.

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

See NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

top-50-draft-thumb
1 / 51
1. QB Caleb Williams, USC
2 / 51

1. QB Caleb Williams, USC

Associated Press
2. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
3 / 51

2. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Associated Press
3. WR Rome Odunze, Washington
4 / 51

3. WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Associated Press
4. WR Malik Nabers, LSU
5 / 51

4. WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Associated Press
5. QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
6 / 51

5. QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Associated Press
6. QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
7 / 51

6. QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Associated Press
7. TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
8 / 51

7. TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Associated Press
8. CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
9 / 51

8. CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Associated Press
9. OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
10 / 51

9. OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Associated Press
10. OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
11 / 51

10. OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Associated Press
11. EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
12 / 51

11. EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Associated Press
12. OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
13 / 51

12. OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Associated Press
13. CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
14 / 51

13. CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Associated Press
14. EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
15 / 51

14. EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Associated Press
15. OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
16 / 51

15. OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Associated Press
16. OT JC Latham, Alabama
17 / 51

16. OT JC Latham, Alabama

Associated Press
17. WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
18 / 51

17. WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Associated Press
18. EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
19 / 51

18. EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Associated Press
19. DT Byron Murphy II, Texas
20 / 51

19. DT Byron Murphy II, Texas

Associated Press
20. OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
21 / 51

20. OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Associated Press
21. QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
22 / 51

21. QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Associated Press
22. OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
23 / 51

22. OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Associated Press
23. EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
24 / 51

23. EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

Associated Press
24. LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
25 / 51

24. LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Associated Press
25. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
26 / 51

25. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Associated Press
26. CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
27 / 51

26. CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Associated Press
27. OL Graham Barton, Duke
28 / 51

27. OL Graham Barton, Duke

Associated Press
28. CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
29 / 51

28. CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Associated Press
29. QB Bo Nix, Oregon
30 / 51

29. QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Associated Press
30. OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
31 / 51

30. OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Associated Press
31. CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
32 / 51

31. CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Associated Press
32. DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
33 / 51

32. DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Associated Press
33. QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
34 / 51

33. QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Associated Press
34. WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
35 / 51

34. WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Associated Press
35. OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
36 / 51

35. OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Associated Press
36. CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
37 / 51

36. CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Associated Press
37. DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
38 / 51

37. DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

Associated Press
38. EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
39 / 51

38. EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

Associated Press
39. WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
40 / 51

39. WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Associated Press
40. LB Payton Wilson, N.C. State
41 / 51

40. LB Payton Wilson, N.C. State

Associated Press
41. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
42 / 51

41. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Associated Press
42. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
43 / 51

42. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Associated Press
43. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
44 / 51

43. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Associated Press
44. OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
45 / 51

44. OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Associated Press
45. WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
46 / 51

45. WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Associated Press
46. LB Junior Colson, Michigan
47 / 51

46. LB Junior Colson, Michigan

Associated Press
47. WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
48 / 51

47. WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Associated Press
48. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
49 / 51

48. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Associated Press
49. WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
50 / 51

49. WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Associated Press
50. DT Maason Smith, LSU
51 / 51

50. DT Maason Smith, LSU

Associated Press
