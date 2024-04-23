Jets Draft Scenario | Offensive Tackle vs. Georgia TE Brock Bowers at No. 10 Overall

The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting and unpredictable times onf the pro football calendar. Leading up to Thursday night through Saturday in Detroit, newyorkjets.com has been analyzing the different projections on who will land with the Jets. For this piece, instead of breaking down the a mock draft, let's examine a question posed to NFL Network lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah on his two-hour pre-draft conference call last week:

Who do you think Jets general manager Joe Douglas would select if the top three wide receivers (Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze) and Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt are off the board when the Jets are on the clock with the No. 10 overall pick?

The Options

Daniel Jeremiah said there are three players he could envision GM Joe Douglas selecting in this scenario -- Oregon State T Taliese Fuaga, Washington T Troy Fautanu and Georgia TE Brock Bowers.

Fuaga (6-5, 324) was a first-team All-American RT and team captain in the 2023 season. He started all 25 games on the right side of the line for the Beavers where all of his 1,565 snaps have come from, but Jeremiah believes he can play either left tackle or guard. Jeremiah has Fuaga as his No. 10 overall prospect and second-highest offensive line prospect, two spots behind Notre Dame's Joe Alt. Fuaga, from Tacoma, WA, is considered one of the top run-blocking linemen in the draft. He was coached by Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich at the Senior Bowl in January.

Fautanu (6-4, 317) checked in one spot behind Fuaga at No. 11 overall in Jeremiah's top-150 prospects and he projects him as a player who can play all five positions across the offensive line. He started 29 games at left tackle for the Huskies and two at left guard (The Athletic's Dane Brugler has him at his top guard of the class). Fautanu was a third-team All-American, first-team All-Pac 12 and the Morris Trophy winner (best OL in the Pac 12) in the 2023 season. Jeremiah believes versatility is an important factor for Douglas when evaluating offensive linemen, similar to Alijah Vera-Tucker, whom Douglas drafted No. 14 overall in 2021.