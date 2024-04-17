Jets Lately Have Been Ten-acious in Pairing Up 10th Overall Draft Pick with a Top WR

Yet there will be a whole draft of other top players, a handful of whom could be at the top of the Green & White value board at that spot. TE Brock Bowers of Georgia is another favorite choice by many for the Jets. If tackle is their preference, Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State, Olu Fashanu of Penn State and Amarius Mims of Georgia could all be there. Edge? As HC Robert Saleh has said, "The more pass rushers, the merrier." If Alabama's Dallas Turner or Florida State's Jared Verse slips just a little, one could be there when the Jets go on the clock.

One historical angle suggests that whoever the Jets take, that player will probably develop into an outstanding pro. The sample size is limited. but in the Jets' second American Football League draft in 1961, they held the 10th overall pick and picked Herb Adderley, the RB/DB from Michigan State. Right pick, although Adderley never played for the Jets. He went with Green Bay, moved to Dallas in 1970, played in four of the first six Super Bowls and was a Pro Football of Fame inductee in 1980.

In 1984, the year before they took Toon, the Jets went with another top secondary name, Russell Carter out of SMU. Carter didn't attain the franchise status of Toon but at least started 35 games at both CB and S from 1984-87 before moving on to the L.A. Raiders for his final two NFL seasons.

As for other teams' No. 10 picks, there have been many great players and many more that didn't achieve that lofty adjective. Two of the more recent "tens" have some history going against the Jets — bruising Steelers RB Jerome "The Bus" Bettis, drafted in 1993 and selected for the Hall of Fame in 2015, and QB Patrick "Showtime" Mahomes, secured by the Chiefs in 2017.

The tension and drama will build this week as the Jets' first-round pick draws nearer. And there's nothing to say that general manager Joe Douglas won't try to move up from 10 for the team's top player or move down to acquire another pick or two before submitting his Round 1 card.