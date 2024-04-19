Joe Douglas Ponders Jets' Draft Possibilities: Move Up, Move Down, Stand Pat at No. 10

But the trick as always for the Jets or any team in that mid-Round 1 area is to match a team's draft position with its value board. That could mean trading up or trading down, not just standing pat.

"Those are the questions we're asking ourselves: Would you trade up? Who are those guys? How comfortable are you moving up to get those players? How far are you willing to go?" he said. "Obviously, we don't have our full complement, we don't have a second-round pick this year, so that limits you a little bit on just how far you can go up.

"Then on the flipside, we get to 10 and we have a strong group of players that we love. How willing are you to move back? How far do you feel comfortable moving back. So those are all the conversations we're having, yesterday and all next week."

Not having their second-rounder is part of the compensation package the Green & White gave up to bring Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay to 1 Jets Drive one year ago. Everyone, especially Rodgers, Saleh and Douglas, know what happened on opening night against Buffalo to delay their ARod payoff. But the GM noted that Rodgers is already back at the training complex for the start of the offseason strength and conditioning program and has put a bounce in everyone's step.

So, he was asked, is there any reservation at all about the price the Jets' paid to get their 40-year-old QB of the present?