Jets Will Stick to Their 'Play Sheet' on Draft Weekend

In a little more than 24 hours, the Jets will embark upon the 2024 NFL Draft. Phil Savage, in his fifth season as the team's senior football advisor, says GM Joe Douglas will stick to his script from the Jets' first selection until the team is scheduled to close out the league's selection proceedings with the final pick in the draft, Mr. Irrelevant (Rd. 7, No. 257) early Saturday evening.

"We really try to put it on paper and stay true to it because as Joe D. calls it, it's our play sheet," Savage said. "The coaches would never go into a game and just try to wing it — they're going to have a play sheet. And this is our play sheet. We've tried to simplify it. Going back 25 years to my days with the Ravens, we just tried to narrow it down so on draft weekend, it would be a calm draft room and one that we've done all our homework and we've already made a lot of our decisions before we get to the draft weekend. So once the clock starts, we're ready to turn a name in or at least move down and say okay we'll turn in another name here in 15 or 20 more minutes."

The countdown is on for the Jets and the league's 31 other clubs. The final preparations at 1JD included administrative meetings and strategy sessions.

"We'll have our final medical meetings in terms of whether the players are healthy, what the expectations would be when they come to us in the next couple of weeks, what's their forecast for training camp if they're coming off an injury as an example," Savage said. "Then our security background, those are all finalized in terms of if anything has propped up this spring or anything was discovered on a player that maybe we missed during the fall. So, those are sort of the administrative pieces of it.