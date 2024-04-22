Joe Douglas Says Jets Are 'Ready for Anything' Heading Into 2024 NFL Draft

The Jets enter the NFL Draft with seven selections, which includes their pick at No. 10, as it currently stands. Douglas is always open to answering the phone and seeing what teams have to offer, and he has gone through every likely scenario leading up to draft day.

"We're in a good position, I feel like we're ready for anything," Douglas said. "You know, if a lot of quarterbacks go, you know that that's great, if not a lot of quarterbacks go, we're still going to be just fine. A lot of discussions that we've had over the last couple of weeks is that we want to make Thursday, Friday and Saturday just almost surgical. Just that we know what we're doing, we've had all these discussions, and we've talked about every single scenario. Now we're letting the board follow us and we're just executing."

The job doesn't stop after the draft end, that's when the Jets will try to secure undrafted free agents who can potentially be added to the roster. Just last year, WR Xavier Gibson and WR Jason Brownlee were two UDFAs the Jets signed and made the final 53-man roster.

"I mean, that that really is the cherry on top," Douglas said of UDFAs. "I mean, that's where you really make your hay is finding undrafted free agents that can make your team. That's a special thing. The last few years our pro scouting staff and our coaches have done a really good job of recruiting these guys here after the draft. We've had guys that come in and really help us, you know, Bryce Huff, Xavier Gibson and Jason Brownlee. So, when you have a guy that's an undrafted free agent that makes your team, it's always a special thing.

Douglas and the Jets have evaluated the prospects and are ready for Thursday night 's first round.