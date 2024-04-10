Notebook | Jets Sitting at No. 10 in NFL Draft. Move Up? Move Down?

Take a Step Back

Where Bill Barnwell sees a move up for the Jets, CBS analyst Leger Douzable and Brian Baldinger of NFL Network, speaking with Eric Allen of newyorkjets.com, believe it's more likely the Green & White will move down, landing an elite player later in the first round and obtaining additional picks.

Terms that came up in the discussion included: "it's fluid" and it's a "wild card draft." In total, the Jets have seven picks with five coming in Round 4-7.

"We know in the second round you can get a premium pick who makes an immediate impact," Douzable said.

Think, of course, Breece Hall.

"In the back of Joe D's mind with the pick at 10, you have to pick up the phone. How far you want to drop back for a blue chip." He added: "And you can pick up a second-rounder by trading back."

For Baldinger, the fun could begin even before the draft starts on the night of April 25.

"I think it's going to be a draft that quarterbacks are going to drive it," he said. "Then it's a question of OK, there's a receiver cluster with [Marvin] Harrison, [Malik] Nabers, [Rome] Odunze. How does that filter down? If a team really covets a defensive player, there are a couple of edges. Where do they come into play? And we haven't even gotten to the tackles."

Baldinger believes as many as eight tackles could be selected in Round 1. But there are tiers and value finds to be found throughout the draft.