ESPN's Adam Schefter: Joe Douglas Has 'Taken the Pressure' Off the Jets in NFL Draft

Receivers selected on Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3), on the other hand, have a higher hit rate of translating to successful players. Last year's examples include the Chiefs' Rashee Rice, the Texans' Tank Dell and Packers' Jayden Reed. Most mock drafts don't have this year's top-three receivers -- Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze -- available at No. 10 when the Jets pick.

"Let's assume that quarterbacks go 1-2-3 and maybe 4," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said. "Then you have three receivers, probably two tackles, at least one edge rusher, maybe more. There are only so many picks, so someone is going to get [to No. 10]. Could the Jets jump up a little bit for a guy they really like? Sure could. … Here's the problem or issue with having such a deep receiver draft. You don't have to get one early because you'll get one. They'll get a second-round talent receiver in the third round if that's where they go."

Bowers, while listed at TE, is a receiving threat. Among Power 5 tight ends since 2014, the first two-time Mackey Award winner led the FBS in receiving yards (2,541), receiving touchdowns (26), yards after contact (689) and missed tackles forced (44).

"He obviously can line up anywhere," SiriusXM's Jim Miller said. "He's a motion guy, he's only about 243 pounds, so he's not as big as Travis Kelce. He's a little bit shorter than Travis Kelce, but nobody can deny his aggressiveness. That guy goes and gets the football and is aggressive doing it."

Teams must be prepared for every possibility in the draft, no matter how unlikely. What if there's a top quarterback available when Douglas and the Jets are on the clock?