GM Joe Douglas Says Jets Have a World of Options with No. 10 Pick in NFL Draft

Conklin, who was signed in free agency by the Jets ahead of the 2022 season, was the team's second-leading receiver in total yards (behind Garrett Wilson) in 2023. He played in all 17 games and had 61 receptions (on 87 targets) for 621 yards (10.2 a catch) and ran for 246 yards after his receptions from three different quarterbacks. He was the No. 1 option at the position, especially after C.J. Uzomah was injured late in the season and subsequently released by the team in the offseason to clear space under the salary cap. (Uzomah was the only one among four TEs with a TD reception.)

Ruckert, who was in his second season following a rookie year limited because of injuries, played in 15 games with 16 receptions (on 22 targets) for 151 yards (9.4 a catch) and had 109 YAC. He missed the final two games of the season with a concussion but earned praise from HC Robert Saleh.

"We found a lot of versatility with him," Saleh said. "It's unfortunate he got hurt, against Washington, played some fullback and did a really nice job back there. If you can create that versatility, one at the point of attack, he's already a really good blocker to show versatility in the backfield and split as a wide receiver, really excited about him and the things that we can do with him."

Yeboah, who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May 2021, was a restricted free agent who re-signed with the team. He was elevated from the practice squad for the final five games of the season after Uzomah was put on IR with a knee injury and had 2 receptions for 28 yards.