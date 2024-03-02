Washington WR Rome Odunze: 'I Am the Best Receiver in this Class'

In 2023, Odunze finished second in the FBS in catches of 20-plus yards (32). And in the final three games of his college career – the Pac-12 Championship game, college football semifinal and championship – he delivered with 19 receptions for 314 yards.

"I make my money everywhere," he said. "But last year I think it was a lot of back shoulder fades with Michael Penix and building that connection. But anywhere you put me on the field, I feel like I will go make a play.

"I think a lot of people underrate my speed and explosiveness that you can see on tape, and my separation as well. I don't know where some of the narratives come from, but if you watch the entire tape you can see."

NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah listed Odunze as his No. 3 overall prospect and the second-best wide receiver in the class due to many traits including "exceptional hands." In his last three years at Washington, Odunze recorded 24 touchdowns in 36 games including his one-handed TD grab against Washington State as a sophomore in 2020.

"Certain people call certain types of catches 50-50, but for me, it is 100-0," Odunze said. "I think you have to go into it with that mindset that it is just you and the ball. The defender is not even there. If you go and elevate and snag the ball, then you will come down with it."

In the event Odunze does end up with the Green & White, he could be a perfect fit for future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. In Indianapolis, Odunze compared himself to Raiders WR Davante Adams, Rodgers' former teammate in Green Bay. While playing with Rodgers in 2020 and 2021, Adams totaled 238 receptions for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns and helped the Jets' signal caller earn back-to-back MVPs.