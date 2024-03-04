Notebook | Jets, With No. 10 Draft Pick, Potentially in the Hunt for Elite O-Lineman

Beyond dipping into free agency, there was a strong contingent of offensive linemen at the Combine who the Jets can consider with the team currently holding the No. 10 overall selection in the NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit).

"I think we're in a really good situation because, particularly of the flexibility that AVT provides us," Douglas said. "We don't have any decision on exactly where he's going to line up, but his ability to play four different spots and play four different spots well, gives us a lot of flexibility on our roster building and our O-line building. The one thing we're going to do this year, we're not going to move AVT around. We're going to have a spot for him and leave him there for the season."

Daniel Jeremiah, draft analyst for NFL Network, rated seven O-linemen among his top 20 selections.

"It's a loaded tackle class," Jeremiah said last week in a conference call with reporters. "Just in terms of that top group, there's 10, 11 guys that are really interesting. I think we'll see a bunch of Day 1 starters out of that tackle group."

Here is a short list of the top candidates in a strong class of offensive linemen for the Jets scouted in Indianapolis:

Joe Alt, Notre Dame (6-9, 321)

The well-rounded 6-foot-9, 321-pound tackle credited his father, John Alt, who played 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's that competitive gene in me," said Joe Alt, who grew up in Minnesota and played hockey before switching to football after outgrowing his skates. "When I step on that field, it's a different person. It's a laser focus. I'm going to do whatever it takes to win that play and refuse to lose or let the other guy get to the ball. That's what I've tried to sell."

Alt had a 90.7 grade last season and a 91.4 the previous season, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season he allowed a single sack, 2 QB hits and 2 hurries in 368 passing snaps for the Fighting Irish.

"I don't pay too much attention to that kind of stuff," Alt said. "I like to keep my head down and just keep working each and every day. That stuff's going to take care of itself when it comes to that time."