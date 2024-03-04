Seven Who Are Worthy of NFL Combine Plaudits, Led by ... Xavier Worthy

The 2024 NFL Combine concluded late Sunday with offensive line drills, but the big guys won't be what these workouts will be remembered for by the fans in attendance in Indianapolis.

Xavier Worthy stole the show with his 40-yard lightning, and even displayed a bit of showmanship in doing it. The Texas wideout tore off a 4.25-second time in his first 40 at Indy, then took off his burnt orange shoes for a minute as if he would stand on that time.

But he soon laced up his spikes for his second run, which was the wideouts' last 40 of Saturday afternoon. Then he blazed to a time that went up on the scoreboard as 4.22 seconds, after which he kept running halfway around the stadium to the roar of the draftnik crowd. Finally, Worthy's time was adjusted to 4.21 — and he had topped the 4.22 of Washington's John Ross in 2017 for the fastest Combine 40 since electronic timing began in 1999.

"It still doesn't feel real," Worthy said "Man, it's just a blessing to be able to do this in front of all these fans and with all these peers that I'm with."

Worthy wasn't the only one to test through the Lucas Oil Stadium roof. Here is Worthy's summary plus the metrics on six other of his peers who improved their stock for the 2024 NFL Draft, set for late next month in Detroit.

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (5-11, 165)

Besides his 40s, Worthy skied to a 41-inch vertical jump, fourth among wide receivers and tied for eighth among all at the Combine. He also turned in a 10-11 broad jump, fifth among WRs. Draft analysts fret about Worthy's thin frame and less than ideal strength and will debate for the next two months whether he can make an NFL name for himself as some team's WR-1 or as only a dangerous returner. But ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper had him going at 32nd overall to Super Bowl champ KC and that was before the Combine. After 4.22, he may not make it to the Chiefs.