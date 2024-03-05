JC Latham Could See His Football Travels Taking Him to Aaron Rodgers & Jets

The Jets are certainly in the tackle market, no secret there, and it could just be a matter of where Latham's nameplate fits on their big board. He's got the size (6-6, 342), and NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein called him a "bulldozer in human form."

Then there's that versatility. Latham explains how it all unfolded.

"When I was at IMG, I was a defensive lineman, top 10 in the country, number three at my position," he said. "Two weeks before my first game, three guys got hurt playing basketball. Crazy events. So they asked me and Tyler Booker to play offensive line. I didn't even practice or have an offseason at left tackle, I just went out there and played."

When it came time to sign with 'Bama, he said Evan Neal, who became the Giants' seventh overall pick in 2022, "was at left, so I moved to right. Same situation — I really didn't get a lot of time to train, just jumped in right away. And then played a little bit at guard that season."

That sounds a lot like Alijah Vera-Tucker's journey around the Jets' OL the past two seasons. But general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have both stated they want to keep AVT in one position all year. Latham, were he to become a Jet, by extension would get the same opportunity to sit down in one position and master it as quickly as possible.

"You just have to be willing to understand that if you want to be great at something, you've got to work for it," he said. "When I made the move to offensive line, I knew if I wanted to be great at it, I had to work at it. So every day after practice, I'm working out, trying to figure out how I can make this better — and I was really bad at the time. So I had to figure it out. I started with my first step, then my pass set, then transitioned to my hands, the ability to move in space.

"It was definitely a grind, but every single day, we just started with something little and kept building on that."

Of course, Latham may never get to be a Jet. And although he'd love to be a left tackle in the pros, he also prides himself on his adaptability.

"Obviously, it's a question mark on me. I'm a right tackle. Usually tackles taken extremely high are left tackles. But I feel like I can break that kind of narrative," he said, adding, "I have the ability to do anything you ask of me and get the job done. I train myself to not necessarily be one- or two-dimensional. I try to train every aspect of my game so there's not a weakness in it."