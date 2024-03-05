Tackle Joe Alt Had 'Great Visit' with Jets at NFL Combine 

In his first two years with the Fighting Irish, Alt played both as a tight end and on the offensive line in 13 games. As a junior, Alt played defensive end and tight end, making 17 receptions for 142 yards.

"For me, playing tight end was really helpful, I came into my athletic ability," he said. "I kept my feet quick and that was huge once I transferred to tackle, having that foot speed and that stuff already there. Once I transferred to left tackle, I kind of simulated into pass pro and it was really huge for me working on getting my punch and stroke down. That wasn't emphasized at tight end.

"I saw it coming, my body was growing and I knew that was where I was going. I started doing O-line drills when I was still playing tight end, so the change was pretty easy for me."

This year's draft class is rife with promising offensive linemen, a position the Jets are in need of filling. At present, second-year center Joe Tippmann and Alijah Vera-Tucker (who is coming off ACL surgery) are projected to be the starters. GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have already said that the versatile AVT will be anchored at one position in the coming season.

Alt is among a group of O-linemen at the top of the heap that includes Olu Fashanu of Penn State, Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State and J.C. Latham of Alabama. The Jets, at present, have the No. 10 overall selection in the draft and there's a good possibility one of those four will still be available when the Green & White are on the clock.

At last week's NFL Combine, Alt said he met with Jets' officials, as he did with several other teams.

"I met with them, I know quite a bit about the organization, and I know a few people on their staff, so it was a great visit," Alt said.