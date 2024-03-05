Penn State's Olu Fashanu Picked Up Degree Before Graduating to the NFL

The Jets were among the several teams Fashanu met with in Indianapolis and he said he had "a very good meeting" and came away from the chat after he received some "great advice."

And as he politely answered questions from the media with responses that began with emphatic "Yes sirs," he graciously handled the ubiquitous question asked of nearly every offensive lineman at the Combine: What would it mean to play with QB Aaron Rodgers?

"It would be awesome," he said. "Aaron Rodgers is a legend of the game and to have the opportunity to block for him would be awesome."

He said that before he began his battery of interviews "I didn't know what to expect going into the interview, there were nerves, but we just talked football and I love football and it all went great."

At 6-6, 312, Fashanu knows he'll probably have to bulk up a bit to deal competently against some of the NFL's top edge rushers, especially if it means he gets to start at left tackle protecting his QB's blindside.

"In the NFL, I could point out a guy like Maxx Crosby [of Las Vegas] who will get a lot of wins with his first pass rush," Fashanu said. "A lot of success comes with the second move. They get off the ball, the O-lineman has hands on him, he gets the hands off and finishes the play or makes the sack. The way I counter those high-energy guys has to do with my grip strength. Once I get my hands on the D-lineman, the play is not over until that ball's in the air."