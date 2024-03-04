How Will Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy's Rising Stock Help the Jets?

The top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft took center stage at the NFL Combine last week, completing media availabilities before some participated in drills Saturday.

The Jets are set at starting QB with Aaron Rodgers, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Green & White were expected to meet with USC's Caleb Williams and spend time with LSU QB Jayden Daniels at the Combine. The Jets will do their due diligence on all the passers but an early run on QBs could set them up with several options at the No. 10 selection.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy's Rising Stock

In NFL Network Media Analyst Daniel Jermiah's first mock draft,on Jan. 19, he did not have Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy being selected in the first round. In his latest mock draft that came out on Feb. 20, he projected McCarthy to the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 selection.

What changed?

In his final two seasons at Michigan, McCarthy didn't display the gaudy numbers of his counterparts, throwing for 44 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 29 games, but he led the Wolverines to a 28-1 record, which included a victory over Washington in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Based on the latest projections from draft analysts around the league, McCarthy has been one of the biggest risers early in the draft process. At the Combine on Friday, McCarthy said he met with the Raiders (No. 13), Broncos (No. 12), Patriots (No. 3), Vikings (No. 11), Buccaneers (No. 26), Giants (No. 6), Bears (No. 1, 9) and Seahawks (No. 16).

"Stats for me wasn't really the big thing," McCarthy said. "All I cared about was being the best teammate I could possibly be and best QB. The only stat I cared about were W's and we did pretty well in that category."