Joe Douglas at NFL Combine on State of the Jets: 'We're Prepared to Answer the Bell'

The Jets take their first very public step into the 2024 season with their presence this week at the NFL Combine workouts in Indianapolis, and general manager Joe Douglas said, "We feel good about our group moving forward."

But Douglas also knows the key positive results — more wins than losses, playoff berths — have yet to be achieved on his and head coach Robert Saleh's Green & White watch. And the GM doesn't need his boss, CEO Robert Wood Johnson, holding up a timepiece to know that the hour is nigh for the Jets to make a breakthrough.

"I mirror the frustration that Woody has," Douglas said as he fielded 15 minutes of questions from team and national media at his Combine kickoff interview in Lucas Oil Stadium. "Woody and I talk just about every day. We're certainly on the same page. Again, I like the position that we're in. We have a lot of talent coming back to this team. We know exactly what we have to do moving forward.

"The pressure is always intrinsic in this job, whenever you walk in the building, every day. But I can tell you we're not stressed. We're prepared to answer the bell here with the decisions that have to be made moving forward. A lot of that has to do with the meetings we've had. I feel really good about our staff, the coaching staff, analytics and everybody being on the same page."

Even with the returning talent, there are still many pieces to be maneuvered around the offseason chessboard. The Jets have much-discussed needs on the offensive line, at wide receiver and backup quarterback on offense, and with good players possibly departing in free agency, the interior line and safety will have to be addressed. There will be comings and goings as Douglas and his team make those decisions to be able to fit any new signings under the salary cap.

Despite the quantitative results not having been reached yet, Douglas said the qualitative elements are already in position.