GM Joe Douglas Says Jets to Meet Again This Week With FA QB Derek Carr

After the meetings with the Jets, Carr's brother, David, an NFL Network analyst said: "Derek had a great visit. ... We knew he would love Robert Saleh. I've known Robert for a while, he's fantastic, and they hit it off and they would love to work together."

Carr has played his entire NFL career with the Raiders since being drafted out of Fresno State in the second round in 2014. In 142 regular-season starts, he had 4,958 pass attempts and 3,201 completions (64.6% accuracy), for 35,222 yards, 217 touchdowns, 99 INTs, 28 fourth-quarter comebacks and 33 game-winning drives.

On Carr, Douglas added: "He is a high-level producer, phenomenal. After spending time with him, I found him to be very authentic, ultra-intelligent, just very comfortable in own skin. Highly competitive. On tape we see the talent, the release velocity, the way the ball gets out, decision-making, accuracy. A lot to like."

Douglas said that the Jets plan to meet with Carr later this week and though the GM declined to disclose if the Jets had tendered an offer to Carr and his people, Douglas did say that the Jets "will be ready to pull the trigger when we have to."

In addition to his obvious talent and ability to compete at a high level in the NFL, Carr offers the Jets (and other teams pursuing a QB) the opportunity to make an acquisition without the need to make a trade for a player, like Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.

"We look through every scenario weighing things vs. acquiring a player with no compensation to trades and picks," Douglas said. "Looking at every option will play a part in the decision."