Draft Notebook | Which 2023 OL Prospect Drew Comparisons to Alijah Vera-Tucker?

Versatile and Charitable

Johnson was a versatile player for the Buckeyes, starting 13 games at right guard in 2021 and 13 at left tackle this past season, earning second-team AP All-American honors. He told reporters he feels like he's a natural tackle, but wants to see the field as much as possible and would learn to play center if necessary. Johnson describes his game as athletic, violent and his "feet can cover anybody."

Off the field, Johnson established a foundation in his name during high school that's dedicated to helping disabled veterans. He's raised more than $10,000 to serve more than 100 veterans and 350 student-athletes.

"When I was a kid, it was almost important to get to the level in life where I can be able to say something and things will be able to happen and influenced, but for the right things," he said. "When I was a kid, I saw a lot of people that people looked up to that used their platform for things that were irrelevant and people flocked to that.