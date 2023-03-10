NFL Draft Notebook | Which Players Could Help the Jets' Defense?

Early in March, in his first meeting with reporters since late January, Jets HC Robert Saleh expressed his hope that the team's defense could be kept intact in the face of a slew of players poised to become free agents.

"As far as defense, just making sure that we can run it back with the guys we have," Saleh said, with a hint of hope in his voice.

At linebacker, both Quincy Williams and Kwon Alexander could become unrestricted free agents. Lamarcus Joyner also could hit the market, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jets had agreed to terms on a trade with Baltimore that will bring safety Chuck Clark north next week.

With work ahead in free agency, below are a couple of options among players leaving college.

Nick Herbig LB WisconsinWhat's better than one Herbig on your team? Another possible brother act, though OL Nate Herbig and Quincy Williams (half of the other duo with Quinnen) could become free agents. Nick Herbig may be undersized (6-2, 227), but this former Badger plays big.

Herbig, like his brother a native of Hawaii, was a three-year starter as a 3-4 outside linebacker in Madison. He compensated for a seeming lack of size with athletic play while showing a lot of potential. A ballhawk adept at getting into the opposition's backfield, 26 percent of Herbig's career tackles resulted in lost yardage.

"He can be a slippery rusher with subtle hands and a wicked inside move that leaves tackles in the mud," said Lance Zierlein of NFL Network. "He might have the instincts and athletic ability for consideration as an off-ball linebacker."

On the impact his brother has had and the possibility of playing with him in the NFL, Nick Herbig said: "I don't think I'd be here without my brother. He's my backbone, he got me here, he's shown the light for me, he laid the blueprint and I'm just trying to follow in his footsteps.