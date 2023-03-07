Eight Who Were Among Top Performers in the NFL Combine Drills

The times and distances recorded by the 319 invitees from more than 100 colleges at the just-concluded NFL Combine in Indianapolis are in. And while some NFL observers discount the value of the drills, others see correlation between pro success and how fast athletes run, how much they lift, and how high and far they jump. And every uber-football fan has Combine favorites this year, and/or lists of more Combine favorites from their favorite football platforms.

We just like the competitive and athletic aspects of the numbers, which helped us identify eight athletes who were among the very best performers at the Combine:

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

The 6-4, 244-pound Richardson was the star of the signal-callers in the Combine drills with first places among QBs in the 40 (4.43 seconds, third-best among QBs since 2006), vertical jump (40.5 inches, best among QBs since '06) and broad jump (10-9, best among QBs since former Jet Brad Smith's 10-8 in 2006).

"I've watched different films, of Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen. I feel like I'm able to do the same things those guys are able to do," Richardson said last week. "They're great on their teams. I'm ready to get on my team, in my system, and become great like those guys."

CB DJ Turner, Michigan

Turner was the 40 champ in Indy with his 4.26-second time. It was the best of 2023 and fourth-best of the electronic-timing era that began in 1999 — a mere whisper off of the 4.22 by Washington WR John Ross in 2017, 4.23 of Baylor CB Kalon Barnes last year, and 4.24 by East Carolina RB Chris Johnson in 2008.