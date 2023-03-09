Draft Notebook | Which 2023 TE/WR Prospects Might Appeal to the Jets?

At this time last year, the Jets were poised to revamp the tight end position -- in free agency and in the draft -- while later also using one of their three first-round draft picks on WR Garrett Wilson, who turned into the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Facing the ever-present salary cap conundrum, could the Jets decide to pluck another tight end in a group of potential "difference makers," in the words of Daniel Jeremiah, an analyst and writer for NFL.com and NFL Network.

"When you play against the Jets, they don't have someone in the position that you circle and say, 'we have to stop this guy,' " Jeremiah said. "They don't have a big-time difference maker. The most favorable matchup for an offense is to get a good tight end safeties can't match up with and that linebackers can't move around with.

"The best matchup on the field is to find a difference maker. I wouldn't be shocked if they [the Jets] go back into that well. If you're trying to take off to another level, that's a piece they don't have. They do not have a blue-chip player [at the position]. So, maybe it's something you do in the third, fourth round.

"I think the tight end group is the best I've seen in the last 10 years. It's outstanding."

Here are a couple of tight ends who might appeal to the Jets and be available in later rounds, and a wide receiver who could still be on the board in the second or third rounds.

Sam LaPorta, Iowa TE

The Green & White has two veterans signed in free agency last season and expect to integrate last year's Day 2 draft pick Jeremy Ruckert into the offense more this coming season. HC Robert Saleh witnessed firsthand the impact TE George Kittle had when Saleh was with the 49ers, and Sam LaPorta has often been compared to Kittle (who also played for the Hawkeyes). With a knee injury behind him, LaPorta turned in a strong performance at the Combine after being named the Big Ten's top tight end last season.

At Iowa, which has been dubbed "Tight End U," LaPorta ranks first in receptions (153) and second in receiving yards (1,786). At the Combine, according to Next Gen Stats, he was the No. 3 tight end in Athletic Score (86) and fifth in Total Score (82). He ran a 4.59 in the 40, third best among TEs, was second in the 3-Cone and third in the 20-yard shuttle.

In comparison to Kittle (6-4, 250), who he resembles in size (6-3, 245), LaPorta will need to improve his blocking, but had a pair of 50-catch seasons compared to Kittle, who had fewer than 50 receptions in his Iowa career.