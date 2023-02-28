Ways to Watch | 2023 NFL Combine Schedule

Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Prospect drills are broken down by position group throughout the week, with coverage to be broadcast live on NFL Network and NFL+. Results from the on-field drills will be tracked here.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

LIVE on nyjets.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the Official Jets App:

Tuesday, Feb. 26

  • 12 p.m. - Joe Douglas Press Conference
  • 12:30 p.m. - Live at the NFL Combine

Wednesday, March 1

  • 12 p.m. - Live at the NFL Combine

Combine Workout Schedule:

Thursday, March 2 | NFL Network | 3 p.m.

  • Defensive Line
  • Linebackers

Friday, March 3 | NFL Network | 3 p.m.

  • Defensive Backs
  • Place Kickers
  • Special Teams

Saturday, March 4 | NFL Network | 1 p.m.

  • Quarterbacks
  • Wide Receivers
  • Tight Ends

Sunday, March 5 | NFL Network | 1 p.m.

  • Offensive Line
  • Running Backs

