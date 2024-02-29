Jets' Draft Targets Could Include Defensive Tackle

The Jets have a cornerstone piece in the middle of their defensive line in Quinnen Williams. Two weeks shy of free agency, three of Williams' DT cohorts — Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson and Solomon Thomas — have expiring contracts. With at least five picks at his disposal in the NFL Draft (and multiple compensatory selections likely), Jets GM Joe Douglas could address the defensive interior in April. On Wednesday at the Combine, the defensive tackles met with the media ahead of their workouts.

Another Kris Jenkins

Sixteen years ago, on Feb. 29, 2008, the Jets acquired Kris Jenkins from the Carolina Panthers in a trade. Jenkins was dominant in his first season for New York's AFC representative, recording a career-high 52 tackles and finishing with 3.5 sacks. A big man with rare physical skills, Jenkins was unfortunately limited to seven games in 2009-10 due to two torn ACLs. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro retired in 2011. This spring, his namesake, Michigan DT Kris Jenkins Jr., will get selected early in the draft.

"I was there with him for his last year when he was a Jet," Jenkins Jr. told reporters during his media session at the Combine Wednesday. "Watching him right before he retired, it was really cool watching it, so it would be cool [to get drafted by the Jets]. Whoever has that trust in me, that faith in me to pick me up, you're going to get the best out of me."

Jenkins Jr. is projected to be taken early Day 2 and could be selected near where his father was taken in 2001 out of Maryland (No. 44 overall).

As for a self-scouting report, he said, "I'm a disciplined player. I'm going to get you whatever you need. If you need me to be an impact player, I'm going to do everything in my power to do that. If you need me to be a gritty trench player, do the dirty work, I'm going to do whatever I can to do that. I'm going to give you whatever you need out of me. I've learned to be humble, I've learned to be where my feet are. I'm going to impact and help the team in any way that I can."

Jenkins Jr. (6-3, 305) may not have the same stature as his father (6-4, 360), who played in the pros for 10 seasons, but he's making sure NFL teams don't judge a book by its cover.

"I definitely got my dad's strength in there," Jenkins Jr. said. "I definitely got some things in there that you may not see."

Jenkins Jr. came in at No. 6 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" in August. He arrived in Ann Arbor at 257 pounds in 2020 and played last season in the mid-280s. He's previously put up 32 reps of 225 pounds on the bench (his dad did 33 at the 2001 Combine) and has clocked a 3-cone time of 7.16 seconds and a 4.33 shuttle. Both times are faster than the quickest interior defensive lineman at last year's Combine. Chargers HC/former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh referred to Jenkins as "the mutant of all humans."