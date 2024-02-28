Jets GM Joe Douglas: Alijah Vera-Tucker Will Stay at One Position in 2024 Season

As the Jets plan to fill at least three starting positions on the offensive line, one of those spots could be Jets versatile OL Alijah Vera-Tucker. Vera-Tucker has made 5 starts at right guard, 6 at right tackle and 1 at left tackle over the last two seasons for the Jets. Heading into 2024, the Jets' plan is to buck that trend.

In his yearly visit to the NFL Scouting Combine, Jets GM Joe Douglas addressed the media Wednesday and reaffirmed head coach Robert Saleh's stance that Vera-Tucker will only play one position this season.

"We don't have any decision on exactly where he's going to line up," Douglas said. "But AVT's ability to play four different spots, and play four different spots well, gives us a lot of flexibility moving forward on our roster building and our O-line building. The one thing we're going to do this year, we're not going to move Alijah Vera-Tucker around. We're going to have a spot for him and leave him there for the season.

"We are trying to figure out how we can get out best five out there and then where does AVT fit into that puzzle? We know that he can play four of those spots at a high level. The one thing we don't want moving forward is for him to move around. We will find what is the best spot for him and he will stay there."

Vera-Tucker has missed 22 games the last two years after consecutive season-ending injuries. In 2022, he tore his triceps against the Broncos during a 16-9 win in Week 7. Last October, while playing again against Denver at Mile High, he ruptured Achilles tendon in the team's 31-21 victory.